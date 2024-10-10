Google TV rolls out fancy new AI-generated wallpapers – here’s how to find them

When Google launched the Google TV Streamer back in August, some of its features were promised for other Google TV devices too – and one of the best such features has now arrived. Google's AI screensaver generator is now rolling out worldwide.

As always with Google feature updates, the rollout isn't arriving on every device simultaneously. Here's how to see if the feature has landed on your streamer or TV, and where you can find the AI-generated screensavers.

How to find the AI screensavers on your Google TV

(Image credit: Google)

Google has posted a new support document explaining how to access the feature:

From the Google TV home screen, select Settings > System > Ambient mode .

. Choose what you want to show: Google Photos, Art Gallery or Custom AI Art.

If you don't see the Custom AI Art option, that means the new AI feature hasn't arrived on your device just yet. But if Custom AI Art is there, you can then choose from a gallery of pre-made, AI-generated images or add your own.

You can add new wallpapers in three ways: by providing a descriptive prompt telling Google TV what you want it to create, either by typing it in or by using the microphone in your remote; by using 'Inspire Me' to generate something randomly; or by selecting a particular art style and letting Google TV take you step by step through the rest.

Early results look very impressive, and if you don't like what Google TV has created you can either click on Edit to tweak it or on Generate Again to create a whole new image. Naturally, there's also a Save option you can use to store wallpapers in your gallery, too.

You might also like...