Frankly, I can't believe this 2025 Sony OLED telly is already AU$1,300 off – it's only a month old!

When Sony announced the Bravia 8 II OLED TV in Australia in April, I felt a mixed bag of emotions. I was excited because Sony touted its new display as a replacement for the well-received A95L and an upgrade to the Bravia 8, which I reviewed for TechRadar. I was also confused by the name and downright perplexed by the launch price of AU$5,499.

While I’m still confused by the name, JB Hi-Fi has fixed my issues with the price – albeit for a limited time – with discounts of up to AU$1,300. If you’re a Sony loyalist or have been eyeing up an accomplished 2025 OLED TV without breaking the bank, this could be the EOFY deal for you.

We’ve yet to finish our in-depth review of the Sony Bravia 8 II. As I’ve mentioned, it only launched in May, so we just haven’t had time yet to put it through its paces.

We have seen it in person however, with my UK-based colleague Matt Bolton being able to view it side-by-side with the A95L and even Sony’s 4,000-nit professional studio monitor. From his brief time with it, he was able to instantly see how the newer Bravia 8 II was able to unearth more nuance and subtle detail in images compared to the A95L. It also has higher fullscreen brightness, although we’ll have to wait until we test it thoroughly to determine exactly how much by.

Plus, it receives a newer XR Processor that’s far more capable when it comes to HDR management and image processing. Overall, it serves up a wonderfully refined picture that Matt said “could really end up being the connoisseur's high-end OLED of choice”.

I have no doubt that the Bravia 8 II will perform well under testing conditions. In my Sony Bravia 8 review, I said it was capable of delivering “beautifully natural images, complete with [OLED’s] inherent inky deep blacks”.

The previous model is an incredible screen, but was admittedly held back a little by its limited brightness. Thanks to a new QD-OLED panel, the Bravia 8 II does indeed fix that. With the image processing capabilities thrown into the mix, it promises to be even more remarkable.

And now that it’s dropped dramatically in price – JB Hi-Fi also has a tremendous AU$1,800 on the equally impressive Samsung S95F right now – snapping one up before this deal ends on July 2 could be the best TV purchase decision you make all year.