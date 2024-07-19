Traveling this Summer? Get the best noise-canceling earbuds for under $200

Summer is upon us, and if you're anything like me, then you're really looking forward to a vacation. One thing I make sure I have packed every time is a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds. If you're yet to get on the earbuds train, now is the time thanks to a cracking sale that Best Buy has on. That means you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at Best Buy for $199 (it was $279).



The offer only applies to the Triple Black and Soapstone color options, although you'll look great in either. These earbuds offer not only incredible noise cancellation technology but also beautifully balanced sound and a gorgeous design. They are the real deal, with fantastic all-around performance for listening to your favorite tunes.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $199 at Best Buy

These incredible noise-canceling earbuds are the best in the game, especially if you're out and about. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard-pushed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles this summer, then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Anyone who has owned a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will know why we gave them 5 out of 5 stars in our review. The best thing about these earbuds is the active noise cancellation (ANC) which is a must have when you're on your travels. The technology is so good that it arguably surpasses what Sony and Apple currently offer. This is no surprise considering Bose practically invented ANC.

As well as great ANC, these Bose earbuds provide some of the best sound quality around. Our hands-on review loved the fact that "each bud adapts the sound to the contours of your ear canal to make what you hear beautifully balanced with very clear details and textures."

We recommend Bose earbuds across a number of our guides, including our list of best earbuds, best wireless earbuds, best noise-cancelling earbuds, and more. We also have a few versus pages that compare some of our favorite earbuds, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sony WF-1000XM5.