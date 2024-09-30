TechRadar Choice Awards 2024: Phones & Cameras categories – vote for your winners now!

Voting for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024 is now live, where we honor the best tech released in the last year, with help from your votes!

As ever, the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024 winners will be chosen by a 50/50 combination of your votes, and rankings from our expert judges – with the exception of our Readers' Choice Award, which is chosen 100% by your votes.

Our full list of categories this year has 90 reader-voted awards across phones, cameras, computing, gaming, TV, audio, fitness and home tech – if you want to have your say in every category, you can do that right here.

On this page, though, you can vote just for the phones and cameras awards. You'll need to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Friday October 11th 2024 for it to be counted.

The shortlists were created by TechRadar's editors based on our testing and reviews of the products. Once the deadline has passed at 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on October 11th 2024, we'll download your votes and then combine your rankings with the rankings of our expert judges to get the final winners.

We'll announce all the winners in our big TechRadar Choice Awards Week, starting Monday October 28th. This is your chance to help make sure that the products you really love and the companies that you think really deserve recognition this year will get their honors – get your votes in today!