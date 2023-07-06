Huion Kamvas Pro 24(4K): a behemoth, vivid slate

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is large and in charge, offering plenty of room to draw and lots of features that professionals and experienced amateurs alike will greatly appreciate. Its screen is smooth and easy to draw on, perhaps lacking a little bite, but overall it’s an impressive venture into more high-end tablets from Huion - I just wish it had a better stand.

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): One-minute review

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is a glorious, 24-inch and 4K HDR graphics tablet that comes equipped with a keydial, which can be controlled with its 18 buttons and roller dial.

Huion makes some of the best drawing tablets, sitting comfortably between Wacom and XPPen as a mid-range manufacturer, and that's no small feat. Huion have made some of my personal favorite tablets, especially when factoring in value for money.

This vivid slate packs 1.07 billion display colors with 140% sRGB gamut thanks to the QLED technology, offering a fully laminated anti-glare etched glass surface. An integrated 20-degree stand gives a good enough tilt for comfortable drawing but is really lacking when it comes to flexibility. Alternatively, you can use its 100 x 100mm VESA mount.

It's certainly not lightweight – at 6.3kg this tablet is more likely to be a permanent fixture at your desk or in your studio than an on-the-go slate – but at this size, it’s somewhat to be expected.

The tablet comes with the 8,192 pressure-level Huion PW517 Pentech 3.0 stylus, which I’ve used before with the Huion Kamvas 13 (2.5K ) and got on really well with. For this review, Huion also sent me the Huion PW550S with Pentech 3.0+ — I tried both and found the latter can really make the tablet shine.

As a drawing surface, the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is wonderful, although perhaps lacks a little bite for those who prefer the true pen-to-paper experience.

It’s easy to set up and use, and the driver software is very user-friendly. However, I did have a few issues when using the surface with a MacBook Pro, where I couldn’t seem to extend my display, only mirror. For me, personally, that wasn’t the end of the world, but if you like having reference images or other windows open on your MacBook or iMac, you’ll need to make sure it’s running the latest macOS and has fully updated drivers, which seemed to fix the problem for me.

Much like my experience with the Huion Kamvas 13 (2.5K) , I was pleasantly surprised by the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K). It’s a fantastic tablet if you’re verging on professionally pursuing art or want to take your hobby to new levels, especially thanks to the mini keydial that’s included. However, it is quite bulky, and the screen doesn’t offer the level of resistance I personally prefer.

For its price, it’s pretty comprehensive at $1,299 / £1,200 / AU$2,199, especially when compared to Wacom’s closest alternative, the Cintiq Pro 24”, which retails for $2,699.95 / £1,999 / $3,679.01.

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Price and availability

List price: $1,299 / £1,200 / AU$2,199

Since it launched in July 2021, the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) has consistently retailed for $1,299 / £1,200 / AU$2,199 and can be purchased directly from Huion or on third-party sellers like Amazon .

Huion’s drawing tablets are comfortably middle-of-the-road in terms of pricing; XPPen tablets are the most budget-friendly (sometimes at the expense of build quality) and Wacom has the more premium, industry-standard options.

This particular model hasn’t quite got everything a full-blown professional will need when compared to Wacom’s top-of-the-line Cintiq Pro 27”, but for its price tag, it’s a pretty compelling offering. It could still do with being a little more affordable, given its bulk.

The PW550S comes at an extra cost of $59.99 / $62.99 / AU $99.99.

Value: 4/5

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) Dimensions 589.2 x 364 x 22.7mm Active drawing area 527.04 x 296.46mm Resolution 3,840 x 2,160(16:9) UHD Screen type IPS, Anti-glare etched glass, fully laminated Weight 6.3kg Pressure levels 8,192 Color gamut 140% sRGB Stylus Battery-free, ±60° tilt suppor Ports HDMI, DP, USB-C, DC, USB-A 2.0 x 2, 3.5mm headphone jack Compatibility Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.12 or later, Android (USB 3.1, DP1.2 or later, Linux)

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Design

Absolutely massive

Pretty heavy and not at all portable

Comes with 18-button roller dial

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is a beast of a drawing tablet at 589.2 x 364 x 22.7mm that feels best suited to stay firmly in one spot, not least because its colossal 6.3kg weight makes it a recipe for a pulled muscle. It’s all black, with its expansive 527.04 x 296.46mm active drawing space offering a thin bezel you can comfortably rest your arm on.

On the underside of the device are its 20-degree integrated stand and a VESA mount, offering a few options for your setup. For a screen this big, a stand may be essential. There were a few times I was really into my flow and nearly shunted the tablet onto the floor, but that’s likely more to do with my slightly chaotic creative process, as the inbuilt stand and the screen itself is pretty robust and doesn’t slip easily. For a tablet of this size, I’d have liked to see a more flexible stand, too; it’s only got one viewing angle, which is pretty limiting.

Along the rear and right-hand edges of the slate are its power controls and various ports. You’ll want to hook those up before you settle your drawing tablet in situ; the screen is a little too heavy to be lifting and leaning around when plugging it in.

Thankfully, setup is made a lot easier as Huion has not opted for the notoriously unruly octopus cable. This does, however, mean you end up with a lot more wires sitting around; the grass is always greener.

With the tablet comes the 18-button roller dial, which isn’t quite as luxe and professional-feeling as some of the Wacom alternatives. It’s got a quite plasticky feel to it and I would have liked it if the buttons were a little more obviously tactile. Still, they press with a satisfying ‘clack’, and the roller dial offers a good amount of resistance.

Design: 3.5/5

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Performance

Gorgeous 4K screen

Pleasant drawing experience

Easy to use drivers

A display this massive isn’t for everyone, but it certainly comes with its perks. Drawing on the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) feels wonderful, providing ample room to rest your arm and plenty of real estate for detailed work. The 4K display reduces pixelation, especially when working with high-resolution files

The fully laminated, 3,840 x 2,160(16:9) UHD IPS screen with anti-glare etched glass, feels smooth and slick, offering a decent amount of resistance, though I personally prefer a little more. It offers 140% sRGB color gamut, too, making this a beautifully vivid display.

The drivers are super easy to install and use. I drew using Krita and Photoshop and found the tablet worked pretty flawlessly with no line jitter or driver issues. At release, it seemed a few reviewers struggled with this, but Huion has likely updated the drivers to reduce any issues by this point.

Lines are smooth and even, but there’s a loss of weight sometimes at the end of strokes. Once you get used to this, however, it’s easy to accomplish the intended effect. There’s no parallax, thanks to the laminated screen, and no noticeable input lag

Overall, the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) gives you pretty much everything you need; the only major omission is touch-screen capability on a screen this big. I do like that it comes with the 18-button keydial, but it would have been great to see even one or two shortcut keys on the tablet itself for really quick actions.

Performance: 4/5

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Stylus

8,192 pressure levels

Slick and lightweight design

Comfortable in hand

I really like the included 14g battery-free PW517 stylus, which is the same one I used with the Huion Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5k). It’s black, very lightweight and ergonomic, and packs industry-standard specs – 8,192 pressure levels, 60-degree tilt.

There are two shortcut buttons on the stylus, which are well-designed and difficult to accidentally press, unlike some cheaper options. The nib is stable and not prone to scratching, and I especially enjoy the felt nibs that come included.

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) also comes with a donut-shaped pen stand, which can be opened to store spare felt and regular nibs for the stylus.

While I really enjoy this stylus, I’d be remiss not to mention how much I prefer the lightweight 12.5g PW550S, which Huion sent me to test along with this tablet. Its design and in-hand experience is superior, although the shortcut buttons on this one are far too easily pressed, leading to a few accidental erasure incidents. Both offer 8,192 pressure levels and 60-degree tilt, but the PW550S is slimmer and more pencil-like with a 9.5mm diameter and slimmer nib. Its only drawback is the buttons are easier to accidentally press, especially given how slim the stylus is.

Both of the styluses I used with the Huion Kamvas 24 (4K) had their strengths, and it’ll be a matter of personal preference whether to upgrade to the PW550S. I certainly would, though.

Stylus (included): 4.5/5

Should I buy the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K)?

Buy it if...

You want a high-quality screen With its UHD, 4K resolution, the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is a beautiful canvas on which to draw.

You’re on a budget but want it big While it’s still pretty pricey, this graphics tablet is relatively affordable for its size.

You’re taking your art more seriously It still doesn’t quite earn its Pro moniker, as with many non-Wacom ‘Pro’ products, but it’s toeing the line in a way amateurs ready to step it up a notch will appreciate.

Don't buy it if...

You need to move around a lot If you are used to taking your tablet on the go, this isn’t the slate for you. At a whopping 6.3kg, this one is better staying put.

You want options for your viewing angles While it does have an inbuilt 20-degree stand, that’s the only viewing angle you get with the tablet alone. Otherwise, you’ll need an arm or a stand that can attach to its VESA mount.

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K): Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value For its size and specs, the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is priced really well. 4 / 5 Design While it's very robust and feels well-made, those 20-degree legs are hard to forgive, and it's just so very heavy 3.5 / 5 Performance The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is an absolute pleasure to draw on. The lines are smooth and even, and the display is lovely. 4.5 / 5 Stylus The included stylus is brilliant, and will suit most amateurs needs; only pros will need to upgrade. 4.5 / 5

How I tested the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K)

I tested the Huion Kamvas Pro for two weeks

I used it to work on a few projects, including font and illustration

I used Photoshop and Krita

I used the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) for a couple of weeks while I worked on a few different projects, from illustration to graphic design.

I installed its drivers on both a Windows and MacOS device to stress test for issues like line jitter, comparing the results to my go-to Huion Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5k) , as well as previously reviewed devices like the XPPen Artist 15.6 Pro and the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27.

As well as working on my projects, I also completed line and tilt tests, checking for line weight, parallax and input lag. I've been drawing for many years, and for the past 3 focusing on digital art specifically.