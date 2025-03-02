How to watch the Oscars 2025 and stream 97th Academy Awards FREE from anywhere

Watch The Oscars 2025 online

The biggest night in movies arrives with host Conan O’Brien welcoming the brightest stars in Hollywood as The Academy dish out some of the most sought after awards in showbusiness. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Oscars 2025 online from anywhere in the world – and potentially for FREE.

Musical biopic Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with nods across 13 categories and Zoe Saldaña will surely fancy her chances of making it a hatrick after Supporting Actress wins at the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes. The film itself has won big at previous awards shows this season, although with the Netflix hit nominated in both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film, it’ll be interesting to see if the Academy go for both, or indeed neither.

The Brutalist, which uses generative AI, has been another big winner across the awards shows and again, Adrian Brody could make it a hatrick of awards for his portrayal of Holocaust survivor László Tóth. While Papal thriller Conclave did well at the BAFTA awards, the Ralph Fiennes film trails in nominations here, although still receives a Best Picture nod.

For those more interested in the spectacle than the speeches, there’s plenty of performances to look forward to. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are set to deliver what should be a ‘wicked’ show, while Doja Cat, Raye and Blackpink’s Lisa will also appear.

It’s sure to be a spectacular night of Hollywood glitz and glamour, and after the Best Picture gaffs and unexpected slaps of years past, you’ll want to tune in live. Read on for how to watch The Oscars 2025 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Oscars 2025 for free? Viewers is the UK and Australia are in luck because the 97th Academy Awards will stream FREE. Brits can watch on ITVX, while Aussies can catch the ceremony on 7plus. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad – more details below.

How to watch The Oscars 2025 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch the 97th Academy Awards, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Oscars 2025 online from anywhere:

Surfshark – from $1.99 per month

The best cheap VPN (and also the fastest)

Surfshark is a fantastic all-rounder, offering premium features at a pocket-friendly price. You're getting unlimited simultaneous connections, the fastest speeds in the industry, and seamless unblocking for just $1.99 per month. The value for money is, simply put, fantastic, seeing as it's also ideal for beginners. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try before you buy.

How to watch The Oscars 2025 in the US

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, March 2.

Pre-show Red Carpet coverage will go out across various ABC outlets (check local listings) from 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT, while Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20 will air Friday, February 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Cord cutters can access ABC via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV. Sling Blue carries ABC in select cities, and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

For the first time, you'll also be able to live stream The Oscars on Hulu.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Oscars is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

There are a number of different Hulu plans and prices available. However, you don’t have to pay a dime if you’re a new member, as Hulu also provides first-time subscribers with a 30-day free trial. After this free trial elapses, plans begin from $9.99 a month. You can also opt to add Disney Plus and ESPN to your Hulu membership and save yourself money with the Disney Plus bundles.

How to watch The Oscars 2025 in the UK for FREE

Coverage of the 97th Academy Awards will begin at 10:30pm GMT on Sunday, March 2 on ITV in the UK with the ceremony kicking off at midnight. You'll also be able to live stream all coverage for FREE on ITVX.

The UK broadcast will be anchored by Jonathan Ross and include Red Carpet arrivals. special guests and more. And if that's not enough for British film fans, Friday, February 28 will see special editions of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women and ITV News all covering the latest Oscars news and build up.

UK viewer abroad? You can still catch the show by using a VPN to watch as if you were back home, so you don't have to miss out.

How to watch The Oscars 2025 in Canada

The Canadian broadcast of the 97th Academy Awards will go out live on CTV on Sunday, March 2, starting at 4pm ET / 7pm PT. Red Carpet coverage kicks off half an hour prior.

The show will also be available to stream live on the CTV website and app and for a limited time after broadcast.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with Surfshark.

How to watch The Oscars 2025 online for FREE in Australia

Aussies will be able to catch The Oscars 2025 totally FREE on Channel 7 and live streaming free on 7plus on Monday, March 3. Red Carpet coverage kicks off at 10:30am AEDT with the ceremony staring at 11am AEDT.

Sunrise and The Morning Show will bring you all the build up from 5:30am AEDT.

Australian viewer away from home? Try using a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend Surfshark.

Can I watch The Oscars 2025 on Disney Plus? While most countries have their own dedicated coverage of the 97th Academy Awards, viewers in territories such as New Zealand and France will be able to live stream the ceremony on Disney Plus.

97th Academy Awards Nominees

Sunday's ceremony will see twenty-three awards up for grabs, here's a rundown of the nominees in the major categories:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Directing

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez (France)

Flow (Latvia)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Best Music (Original Song)

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

All you need to know about The 97th Academy Awards

Who is hosting The Oscars 2025? Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, taking over from late night rival Jimmy Kimmel following his two year stint. It'll be O'Brien's first time ever hosting the awards. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: "We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

Who is performing at The Oscars 2025?

Confirmed to be performing at this year's ceremony are:

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

Lisa

Doja Cat

Raye

Queen Latifah

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Is there Oscars 2025 Red Carpet coverage? Coverage of the 97th Academy Awards Red Carpet will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT across ABC outlets with ABC News’ Linsey Davis and Chris Connelly, KABC’s George Pennacchio and Variety‘s Clayton Davis welcoming and interviewing this year’s Oscar nominees and presenters as they arrive. KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez, supermodel Roshumba Williams, and fashion expert Joe Zee will be on site to discuss all the night’s best fashions. On ABC, Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, which kicks off half hour prior to the event, highlighting nominees, performers, and presenters, providing a multi-view experience of the red carpet arrivals. ABC's social media accounts will also provide Red Carpet coverage from The Academy’s official social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent, Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Where is The Oscars 2025 taking place? The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the event has been held since 2002.