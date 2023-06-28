England vs Australia live stream: how to watch Ashes 2nd Test free online from anywhere

Watch Ashes 2nd Test live stream

Looking for a free England vs Australia live stream? The Ashes 2nd Test is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia, and on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Use our favourite cricket VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday. In the UK, the Ashes 2nd Test is on Sky Sports. It's on Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch England vs Australia just below.

Ashes 2nd Test preview

Should one regret playing the supporting role in an all-time classic Test match? Amid the wearily predictable calls to bin the front-foot style that’s lauded to high heaven when England win and condemned when they don’t, Ben Stokes has promised to double-down on it for the Ashes 2nd Test at Lord’s.

The criticism that’s often levelled at professionals is that they’re too pragmatic, too results-focused, too boring, none of which apply to this England team, which refused to settle for a stalemate and went all-in for the win knowing that doing so would also open them up to a significant risk of defeat.

Australia, driven by an inspirational batting display by Usman Khawaja, who put up 141 and 67 across more than 13 hours at the crease, kept their heads and were dragged over the line at the last by skipper Pat Cummins. Normal service resumed, some might say, but even the staunchest Aussie fan would admit that it was a far tenser affair than they’d have imagined going into the series.

While the hosts may point to the dropped catches, the blistered finger, the missed stumping and, dare I say, the early declaration, the tourists will focus on the no-show by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and tell you there’s no way that'll be happening again.

It was the most thrilling start we could have possibly hoped for, one that forged new rivalries between Broad and Labuschagne, Robinson and Khawaja, Robinson and Ponting, Robinson and Hayden… Read on as we explain how to watch the Ashes 2nd Test live stream today – and watch England vs Australia online from wherever you are, including for free.

FREE Ashes 2nd Test live stream in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the Ashes 2nd Test, along with every subsequent clash, for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Ashes live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ashes 2023 on 9Now from abroad. The only catch is that play is set to begin at 8pm AEST across all five days, which means you're going to have plenty of late nights in store.

How to watch Ashes 2nd Test from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Ashes 2nd Test via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch.

How to use a VPN to watch Ashes 2nd Test

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 2nd Test in the UK

The Ashes 2nd Test is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 2nd Test for FREE in New Zealand

TVNZ Duke is showing the Ashes 2nd Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. That means you can live stream England vs Australia for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home. The first three days of the Ashes 2nd Test are also being shown for free on Spark Sport, which usually requires a paid subscription, but the service is set to close down on June 30.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 2nd Test in India

The Ashes 2nd Test is being shown on Sony Sports Ten 5 in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on all five days. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be also streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs Australia live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good cricket VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

