Armenia vs Wales live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online and for free from anywhere

Armenia vs Wales live stream

You can watch Armenia vs Wales for free on S4C and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Football fans in India can tune into the Armenia vs Wales live stream via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Armenia vs Wales just below.

Armenia vs Wales: match preview

Rob Page's men lost 4-2 to Armenia back in June but certainly showed up last month against favorites Croatia. The atmosphere in the Cardiff City Stadium buoyed the Welsh side and Harry Wilson inspired the nation with two crucial goals. Wales are left with two remaining fixtures and If they do manage to beat Armenia then a home win against group leaders Turkey will see them through to their third consecutive Euros tournament.

Unfortunately, Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is out injured but flying Spurs superstar, Brennen Johnson, is back fit and Joe Morrell returns from suspension.

Armenia need a win at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium to be in with a chance of qualifying but even then they would still need to defeat Croatia away which is a hard task for any team. I'm sure this won't knock Oleksandr Petrakov's men as the last time they faced Wales they walked away the victors.

Armenia will be relying on Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Grant-Leon Ranos to supply having scored two in their last meeting.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get the Armenia vs Wales live stream online and wherever you are.

How to watch the Armenia vs Wales live stream in the UK for FREE

Armenia vs Wales kicks off at 2pm GMT on Saturday evening, and it's being shown for free on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available through BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 1:30pm GMT. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Armenia vs Wales is also being shown on streaming service Viaplay, which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Watch the Armenia vs Wales live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Armenia vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Armenia vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch the Armenia vs Wales: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

Armenia vs Wales kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network, which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

How to live stream Armenia vs Wales in Australia

In Australia, Armenia vs Wales is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Armenia vs Wales: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Armenia vs Wales on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 3am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Armenia vs Wales live stream in India

Armenia vs Wales is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.