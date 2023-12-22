Tottenham vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Tottenham vs Everton live stream

You can watch Tottenham vs Everton on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Tottenham vs Everton just below.

Tottenham vs Everton preview

A glance at the Premier League table would appear to suggest this is a straightforward assignment for Tottenham. After all, Everton are in 16th place and by no means out of the relegation battle.

As it is, the standings do not tell the full story. Everton's position is so lowly because they were deducted 10 points for breaching the league's financial rules. Without that penalty, the Toffees would be 10th right now.

To further underline how tough this match could be for Tottenham, only Aston Villa have taken more points than Everton in the last six rounds of fixtures. Sean Dyche's side will arrive in London in a confident mood despite a penalty shoot-out defeat by Fulham in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

This game offers a fascinating clash of styles. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs always play on the front foot. They take risks both in and out of possession, and, when they are on song, they are capable of producing some of the best football in the division. This time around, though, Tottenham are unlikely to be at their flowing best. Yves Bissouma added himself to the list of absentees after picking up a straight red at Nottingham Forest.

Everton are much more direct. They will look to get the ball forward quickly and catch Spurs out in transition. Set-pieces could also be key – no team in the Premier League has scored more goals from dead-ball situations than the Toffees.

Spurs will climb into the top four with a win, while a victory for Everton would probably move them further clear of the bottom three.

Follow our guide to get a Tottenham vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Tottenham vs Everton on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month or $19.99 for the year. For an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. While Peacock TV will live stream the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, some fixtures will instead be shown exclusively on NBC, USA Network or CNBC.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Tottenham vs Everton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Tottenham vs Everton live streams from anywhere:

Can you watch Tottenham vs Everton in the UK?

Tottenham vs Everton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Tottenham vs Everton live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Tottenham vs Everton is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Tottenham vs Everton on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream in India