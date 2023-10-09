The Crown season 6 has a royally fitting release date – and it's coming in two parts

The Crown season 6 has finally been handed a royal release date – and, as is becoming the norm for Netflix's most popular shows, it's releasing in two parts.

In a press release (and a post on X (formerly Twitter)), Netflix confirmed the final season of its fictionalized and drama-fuelled take on the UK's royal family will arrive in two batches. The Crown season 6 part 1 will be released on Thursday, November 16 and it'll comprise of the first four episodes of this installment. Then, season 6 part 2 will land almost one month later on Thursday, December 14, with the final six episodes set to arrive on that date.

The sixth and final season of The Crown is coming. Part 1 | November 16 Part 2 | December 14 pic.twitter.com/zXWpFnqPQPOctober 9, 2023 See more

The Crown season 6's dual release dates are rather fitting for the hit Netflix series, too. All five previous seasons of the show have debuted in November or December, so we should have expected its final outing to launch before the year ends.

Not content with delivering season 6's release dates to the hugely popular royal drama's fanbase, Netflix also debuted an official teaser for The Crown's final entry.

The brief trailer, which you can view below, doesn't offer much in the way of new footage. Instead, it shows Imelda Staunton's depiction of the late Queen Elizabeth II walking through multiple corridors of Buckingham Palace before she prepares to stand on the building's famous balcony to greet the crowds below. As she traverses the labyrinthine halls, a voiceover of the actresses who have portrayed the monarch accompany the footage, while the loud tick of a clock chimes in with foreboding regularity.

The Crown's sixth season will follow events taking place between 1997 and 2005. In volume 1, the primary focus will be on Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dody Fayed's (Khalid Abdalla) blossoming romance, which leads onto that fateful night in August 1997 when the duo were killed in a car crash that devastated the nation.

Season 6 volume 2, meanwhile, will train a lens on Prince William (Ed McVey) as he attempts to integrate back into life at Eton College following his mother's shocking death. The season's final episodes will also look at how the monarchy navigated the public's changing views on it in the wake of Diana's passing, the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations, William's burgeoning relationship with future wife Kate (Meg Bellamy), and Charles' (Dominic West) marriage to Camilla (Olivia Williams).

The Crown season 6 part 2 will follow the beginning of Kate and William's relationship in the mid-2000s. (Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Since its first season premiered in 2016, The Crown – one of the best Netflix shows – has gone on to win multiple awards for the world's best streaming service, including 21 Emmy wins and four Golden Globe triumphs. However, despite the prestige drama's popularity, it's also drawn fierce criticism from those within – and associated with – the British royal family. Expect this season's explosive storylines to achieve a similar feat later this year.

Joining the aforementioned actors on the show's starry roster are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manvill as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as the late Mohamed Al Fayad, and Luther Ford as Prince Harry. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will also portray younger versions of William and Harry in season 6 part 1.

Here are those all-important launch dates again: The Crown season 6 part 1 will arrive on November 16, with season 6 part 2 landing on December 14.