3 Body Problem showrunners clear up Netflix’s confusing season 2 and 3 renewal announcement

3 Body Problem fans were left confused back in May when Netflix made a renewal announcement for the show without actually using the words ‘season two’. Thankfully, showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo have now shed some light on the matter – and there’s exciting news for fans of the hit Netflix series.

Speaking at a 3 Body Problem Television Academy panel at the Netflix FYSEE space on May 31, showrunners Benioff, Weiss and Woo confirmed that the sci-fi drama, which reached the coveted top-10 list for seven weeks after its release, will return for seasons two and three, putting fans’ minds at ease about the future of the beloved series.

Previously, Netflix had not specified whether season two was in development, simply saying "the critically acclaimed 3 Body Problem series will continue with all-new episodes to take viewers through the full journey of this epic saga”.

But it appears these “all-new episodes” will span two more seasons, with Weiss telling viewers: “We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels] in season one, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in season two. We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

What can we expect from new seasons of 3 Body Problem

While plot details for seasons two and three of 3 Body Problem are thin on the ground, Weiss did tease some challenges for season two when speaking to Deadline – as if the first season wasn’t already complex enough. I, for one, am excited to see where this unique show goes next.

“The story gets really wild in the best possible way,” Weiss said. “With something that’s that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We’ve been putting our heads together to figure them out recently, especially the past couple of months.”

It’s no surprise that exact plot details are under wraps for now, but we’re sure plenty will be revealed over the coming months as we prepare to dive back into this universe. But whatever Weiss and co have got up their sleeves, you can color me excited. In our 3 Body Problem opinion piece , we said that the series “shines brightest when it leans into the human aspect of its story”, which is something that could very well be a key focus of upcoming seasons.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3 Body Problem is exclusively available to stream on Netflix worldwide, with a season two release date yet to be revealed.

You might also like

Want a TV upgrade? Our top 3 picks for all budgets