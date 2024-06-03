3 Body Problem showrunners clear up Netflix’s confusing season 2 and 3 renewal announcement
There was a (3 Body) Problem with a recent Netflix announcement…
3 Body Problem fans were left confused back in May when Netflix made a renewal announcement for the show without actually using the words ‘season two’. Thankfully, showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo have now shed some light on the matter – and there’s exciting news for fans of the hit Netflix series.
Speaking at a 3 Body Problem Television Academy panel at the Netflix FYSEE space on May 31, showrunners Benioff, Weiss and Woo confirmed that the sci-fi drama, which reached the coveted top-10 list for seven weeks after its release, will return for seasons two and three, putting fans’ minds at ease about the future of the beloved series.
Previously, Netflix had not specified whether season two was in development, simply saying "the critically acclaimed 3 Body Problem series will continue with all-new episodes to take viewers through the full journey of this epic saga”.
But it appears these “all-new episodes” will span two more seasons, with Weiss telling viewers: “We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels] in season one, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in season two. We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”
What can we expect from new seasons of 3 Body Problem
While plot details for seasons two and three of 3 Body Problem are thin on the ground, Weiss did tease some challenges for season two when speaking to Deadline – as if the first season wasn’t already complex enough. I, for one, am excited to see where this unique show goes next.
“The story gets really wild in the best possible way,” Weiss said. “With something that’s that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We’ve been putting our heads together to figure them out recently, especially the past couple of months.”
It’s no surprise that exact plot details are under wraps for now, but we’re sure plenty will be revealed over the coming months as we prepare to dive back into this universe. But whatever Weiss and co have got up their sleeves, you can color me excited. In our 3 Body Problem opinion piece, we said that the series “shines brightest when it leans into the human aspect of its story”, which is something that could very well be a key focus of upcoming seasons.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
3 Body Problem is exclusively available to stream on Netflix worldwide, with a season two release date yet to be revealed.
You might also like
- 3 Body Problem enjoys belated Netflix success
- Netflix's 3 Body Problem was ready to go in mid-2023
- Atlas is Netflix’s most-watched movie despite being truly terrible
Want a TV upgrade? Our top 3 picks for all budgets
Best premium TV
The best-value elite TV on the planet is the S90C OLED TV: its pictures are stunning, it's got every key gaming feature, it's got all the streaming smarts, its sound is good, and it looks gorgeous. Here's our full Samsung S90C review.
Best mid-range TV
Premium pictures for a much lower price tag. The Hisense U8K is bright enough to be ideal for sport, has great contrast for movies, as future-proofed for gaming, and is unbeatable value. Read our full Hisense U8K review.
Best budget TV
Get this on one of its regular sales and its a steal. Excellent detail comes with rich, accurate colors, and an easy-to-use smart platform. It's even good for gaming. See our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.