Max's #2 show The Pitt has left viewers breathless – here are 3 more medical dramas with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to get your heart pounding

An apple a day keeps the doctor away... or does it?

ER doctors, including Dr. Michael &quot;Robby&quot; Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) attend to a patient in The Pitt
The Pitt isn't the only medical drama streaming on Max. (Image credit: Max)

Max's new medical drama The Pitt has become the streamer's second most-watched show at the time of writing, just falling behind The White Lotus season 3, which continues to dominate the watching charts.

In The Pitt, ER star Noah Wyle is back on the hospital ward as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Rabinavitch. Unfolding in real-time, each episode covers one hour of a single 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, which aims to offer “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America".

The Pitt has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, making it one of the best Max shows. So if you're wanting more medical mayhem on one of the best streaming services, here are three more hospital dramas with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next.

The Knick

The Knick - Season 1: Trailer - Official HBO UK - YouTube The Knick - Season 1: Trailer - Official HBO UK - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 92%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~54 minute episodes
  • Creators: Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

The Knick follows surgeon Dr John Thackery (Clive Owen) and the brilliant staff at the Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City as they push the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations in the early twentieth century. Amongst the surgical sagas and opioid ordeals, this intoxicating period medical drama will make you appreciate modern medicine.

Getting On

Getting On | The Mystery Christmas Card Photo | HBO Max - YouTube Getting On | The Mystery Christmas Card Photo | HBO Max - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 88%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~28 minute episodes
  • Creators: Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer

Based on the British series of the same name, Getting On is a medical dramedy that centers on the dysfunctional staffers working in the female geriatric wing at a struggling California hospital. It's one of the few medical shows that tackle the troubles of aging and caregiving through impressively dark comedic ways.

ER

  • RT score: 87% (audience)
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~49 minute episodes
  • Creator: Michael Crichton

I had to include ER in the list given that The Pitt shares the same showrunner, executive producer, and main star as the multi award-winning medical drama. ER chronicles the personal and professional lives of the doctors, nurses and support staff in a chaotic Chicago hospital emergency room.

ER aired on NBC from 1994 to 2009 and has had viewers coming back decades later for its fast-paced, emotional and breathless atmosphere. There's also a rotating cast that feature across the 15 seasons with the likes of Hollywood royalty George Clooney, as well as a huge roster of well-known guest stars including Aaron Paul, Thandie Newton, and Kirsten Dunst.

