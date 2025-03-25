Venezuela vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

By published

Venezuela vs Peru broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Venezuela&#039;s forward #09 Jhonder Cadiz celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Venezuela, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, on March 21, 2025 ahead of Venezuela vs Peru
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Venezuela vs Peru is a key game for both nations as victory for either side would boost their chances of finishing the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying in seventh place and securing a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs. Here's our guide to how to watch Venezuela vs Peru live streams online and potentially for free.

After a strong showing at last year’s Copa America, Venezuela have hit a horrid patch of form. Failing to win any of their last eight matches across all competitions, they lost 2-1 to Ecuador last time out and have slipped to eighth in the table.

Peru’s hopes of securing that play-off berth were improved last week when they secured a 3-1 victory over Bolivia. Now just three points behind seventh-placed Bolivia, they are well in contention for that key inter-confederation place with five qualifiers remaining.

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Peru live online and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from anywhere – including free options.

Venezuela vs Peru live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Peru for FREE via Venevisionin Venezuela. Look out for a possible free stream on SBS On Demand in Australia, too.

Usually in Australia or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS, Chilevision or Venevision as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Venezuela vs Peru from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Venezuela vs Peru live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru online in the USA or Canada?

Yes. Today's Venezuela vs Peru World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be broadcast live Fanatiz in the USA and Canada.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru online in the UK?

No, there's is no broadcast in the UK. However, if you are visiting the UK, you can watch the game live and for free on Australia streaming service SBS.

Official Venezuela vs Peru broadcasters by region

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru for free?

When does Venezuela vs Peru kick off?

The Venezuela vs Peru game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Tuesday, March 25. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Wednesday, March 26 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

