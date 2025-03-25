Venezuela vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Stream Venezuela vs Peru free on Venevision

Unblock any stream with Nord VPN (Save 70%)

Kick off – 7pm ET (Tues, Mar 25) / 12am GMT on (Weds, Mar 26)

UK: None US: Fanatiz Canada: Fanatiz

Venezuela vs Peru is a key game for both nations as victory for either side would boost their chances of finishing the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying in seventh place and securing a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs. Here's our guide to how to watch Venezuela vs Peru live streams online and potentially for free.

After a strong showing at last year’s Copa America, Venezuela have hit a horrid patch of form. Failing to win any of their last eight matches across all competitions, they lost 2-1 to Ecuador last time out and have slipped to eighth in the table.

Peru’s hopes of securing that play-off berth were improved last week when they secured a 3-1 victory over Bolivia. Now just three points behind seventh-placed Bolivia, they are well in contention for that key inter-confederation place with five qualifiers remaining.

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Peru live online and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from anywhere – including free options.

Venezuela vs Peru live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Peru for FREE via Venevisionin Venezuela. Look out for a possible free stream on SBS On Demand in Australia, too.

Usually in Australia or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS, Chilevision or Venevision as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Venezuela vs Peru from anywhere

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Venezuela vs Peru live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru online in the USA or Canada? Yes. Today's Venezuela vs Peru World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be broadcast live Fanatiz in the USA and Canada.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru online in the UK? No, there's is no broadcast in the UK. However, if you are visiting the UK, you can watch the game live and for free on Australia streaming service SBS.

Official Venezuela vs Peru broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ The Venezuela vs Peru broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Venezuela vs Peru live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Peru game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. In Peru, the game will also be shown on Movistar Play, Andina de Television and América Televisión. Argentina The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Peru in Argentina belong to DIRECTV Sports Argentina. Uruguay Venezuela vs Peru is due to be available in Uruguay via NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable 1 and Cardinal TV USA and Canada Venezuela vs Peru will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz. Caribbean SportsMax holds the rights to Venezuela vs Peru in many countries in the Caribbean. You can watch the game on SportsMax 2 and the SportsMax app in such countries as Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and US Virgin Islands.

Oceania

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Venezuela vs Peru World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ China In China you can watch a Venezuela vs Peru live stream via ZshiBo8. India In India you can watch a Venezuela vs Peru live stream via FanCode.

Middle East

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Venezuela vs Peru. You can watch Chile vs Venezuela live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Venezuela vs Peru live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Venezuela vs Peru live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Venezuela vs Peru will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Venezuela vs Peru will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 2 in Poland. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Venezuela vs Peru on Megogo Football 3.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in Australia can watch a Venezuela vs Peru free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Venezuela vs Peru free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Venezuela vs Peru kick off? The Venezuela vs Peru game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Tuesday, March 25. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Wednesday, March 26 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Peru on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).