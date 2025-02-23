How to watch USA vs Australia Women: SheBelieves Cup 2025 live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The USA vs Australia live stream is a compelling tie in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. It will see plenty of WSL stars go head-to-head as they compete for international glory.

The USWNT started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Colombia. Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor got on the scoresheet, but Emma Hayes’ side still has more gears to go through to be at their best. Arsenal newcomer Jenna Nighswonger is amongst the top players to look out for on their roster.

The Matildas were comprehensively beaten by Japan, losing 4-0. It was a disappointing showing from them, continuing a run of inconsistent form. The team is clearly missing superstar forward Sam Kerr.

The tournament hosts have tended to dominate this fixture and will be looking to score as many as possible in a bid to overtake Japan at the top of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup table.

Ready to watch women's soccer? Here's how to watch USA vs Australia wherever you are, potentially for FREE. Plus, make sure don't miss any of the action in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

USA vs Australia Women Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, February 23

Start time: 5pm ET / 10pm GMT Best live streams Max / Peacock (US)

Paramount Plus (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch USA vs Australia from anywhere

If you're traveling abroad, in a country that isn't showing the USA vs Australia in the SheBelieves Cup, you can unlock your domestic free stream from anywhere with NordVPN. We've used it plenty and it works great at unlocking streaming services, and it comes at a great price. There's a 70% off deal running at the moment, too.

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to unlock your usual, geo-restricted streaming services when abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch USA vs Australia live streams in the US

SheBelieves Cup 2025 games, including USA vs Australia, will be broadcast live on TBS with English commentary and Universo with Spanish commentary in the US.

Fans can stream TBS via Sling TV (50% off), Fubo (7-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (21-day free trial), Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

You can also stream games on Max in English and Peacock in Spanish.

Max plans start at $9.99 and you can sign up via the Amazon Prime Max channel.

Peacock prices start at $7.99 a month.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

Fans based in the US can watch TBS live with the Sling Blue plan, which cost from $45.99 a month. It's a great way to watch SheBelieves Cup football – and the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off – without cable.

How to watch USA vs Australia live streams in the UK

The SheBelieves Cup, including USA vs Australia, is not available to watch in the UK.

The Lionesses have previously won this tournament but are in Nations League action this time around. Consequently, the SheBelieves Cup, including, USA vs Australia, is not being show in the UK and the BBC, who aired for free last time around, are not offering any coverage.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Australia live streams in Australia

The USA vs Australia Women live stream is available to watch on Paramount Plus in Australia.

The Matildas are making their debut in this competition. All the action, including USA vs Australia, is available to watch on Paramount Plus Down Under. Prices start at $6.99 per month.

Australians currently abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the USA vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all SheBelieves Cup key moments on the official social media channels of some of the teams. For instance, the USWNT are @USWNT on Twitter/X, @USWNT on Instagram and US Soccer on YouTube.

Can I buy tickets to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 games?

Yes, if you want to watch the women's soccer live in the stadium, tickets are available from Ticketmaster.