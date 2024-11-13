How to watch UFO hearings: live stream 2024 UAP hearings with Lue Elizondo free online and from anywhere

How to watch UFO hearings live stream

Today's UFO hearings promise to 'pull back the curtain' on yet more UAP secrets live from 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT. The hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth" will feature testimony from former Pentagon UFO hunter Lue Elizondo. Here's where to watch UFO hearings 2024 live online for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time/date: 11.30 am ET (4.30 pm GMT) on Thurs, Nov 13, 2024 Watch FREE: YouTube (Space.com channel) Privacy matters: Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) is the U.S. government's name for Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Republican congressman and UFO hearing joint-chair Glenn Grothmann said: "We still have not got any solid information as to what we know about these aircraft. It's very frustrating that NASA, the Department of Defense have been very close-mouthed on these things."

"Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose."

If you haven't read Luis Elizondo's mind-blowing book Imminent, in which he claims that "we are not alone", and they U.S. government has recovered both off-planet craft and their pilots ("non-human biologics"), it could be worth watching.

Read on as we explain how to watch UFO hearings live stream from anywhere.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the UFO hearings 2024 safely and privately, but you're away from home and access to YouTube is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it. You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch UFO hearings online and privately from anywhere:

Where can you watch the UFO hearings 2024 in the US?

The November 13 UAP testimony from Luis Elizondo and others will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 11.30 am ET / 8.30 am PT in the States.

Currently away from home? Can't access YouTube? Or just want to watch the latest UFO hearings privately and securely? We recommend that you use NordVPN to watch UAP hearings.

How to watch UFO hearings 2024 for free in the UK

Today's UAP testimony from Luis Elizondo (Imminent: Inside The Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs) will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 4.30 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

Currently away from home? Can't access YouTube?

Where to watch 2024 UFO hearings in Australia

UFO hearings 2024 with Luis Elizondo will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 3.30 am AEDT on Friday morning in Australia.

You're also likely to see highlights and live reporting on NewsNation (via Sling TV 50% off deal), which has covered this story with the help of Australian investigative journalist Ross Coulthart.

Currently away from home? Can't access YouTube?

UFO hearings line-up

A number of experts will testify live at today's hearings including former government workers and a member of NASA's UAP Independent Study Team. The star witnesses, so to speaker, will be:

Luis Elizondo

Admiral Tim Gallaudet

Who is chairing 2024 UAP hearings? Chairs Nancy Mace and Glenn Grothman will jointly lead the UFO hearing.