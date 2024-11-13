How to watch UFO hearings: live stream 2024 UAP hearings with Lue Elizondo free online and from anywhere
Luis Elizondo and Admiral Tim Gallaudet to spill more UAP secrets in congress today
How to watch UFO hearings live stream
Today's UFO hearings promise to 'pull back the curtain' on yet more UAP secrets live from 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT. The hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth" will feature testimony from former Pentagon UFO hunter Lue Elizondo. Here's where to watch UFO hearings 2024 live online for free.
|Time/date: 11.30 am ET (4.30 pm GMT) on Thurs, Nov 13, 2024
|Watch FREE: YouTube (Space.com channel)
Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) is the U.S. government's name for Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).
Republican congressman and UFO hearing joint-chair Glenn Grothmann said: "We still have not got any solid information as to what we know about these aircraft. It's very frustrating that NASA, the Department of Defense have been very close-mouthed on these things."
"Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose."
If you haven't read Luis Elizondo's mind-blowing book Imminent, in which he claims that "we are not alone", and they U.S. government has recovered both off-planet craft and their pilots ("non-human biologics"), it could be worth watching.
Read on as we explain how to watch UFO hearings live stream from anywhere.
Can I watch the UFO headings for free online?
Yes. The November 13 UAP hearings will be available for free on YouTube.
If traveling or in a location where YouTube is blocked, you can use a VPN to watch UFO hearings live streams safely and securely from anywhere in the world.
Where can you watch the UFO hearings 2024 in the US?
The November 13 UAP testimony from Luis Elizondo and others will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 11.30 am ET / 8.30 am PT in the States.
How to watch UFO hearings 2024 for free in the UK
Today's UAP testimony from Luis Elizondo (Imminent: Inside The Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs) will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 4.30 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.
Where to watch 2024 UFO hearings in Australia
UFO hearings 2024 with Luis Elizondo will be live on YouTube, which is free (with ads) from 3.30 am AEDT on Friday morning in Australia.
You're also likely to see highlights and live reporting on NewsNation (via Sling TV 50% off deal), which has covered this story with the help of Australian investigative journalist Ross Coulthart.
UFO hearings line-up
A number of experts will testify live at today's hearings including former government workers and a member of NASA's UAP Independent Study Team. The star witnesses, so to speaker, will be:
- Luis Elizondo
- Admiral Tim Gallaudet
Who is chairing 2024 UAP hearings?
Chairs Nancy Mace and Glenn Grothman will jointly lead the UFO hearing.
