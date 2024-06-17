How to watch Turkey vs Georgia live stream: Euro 2024 online
It’s been a hugely entertaining start to Euro 2024 and there is no let-up in the action on Tuesday, as two sides with plenty to prove meet at the Westfalenstadion. You won’t want to miss the Turkey vs Georgia live stream.
Three years ago Turkey were seen as potential dark horses for the delayed Euro 2020, but endured a nightmare start to the tournament and crashed out of the group without winning a game. A difficult few years followed but since appointing Italian Vincenzo Montella there has been a turnaround in fortunes.
Turkey topped their qualifying group and have unearthed some supreme talent in Juventus’s 19-year-old forward Kenan Yildiz and Nürnberg’s 18-year-old midfielder Can Uzun. They also have the confident Hakan Calhanoglu who won the Serie A title with Inter Milan and has described himself as the “best midfielder in the world”.
When it comes to Georgia, little is known about the team making their major tournament debut. However, they have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Giorgi Mamardashvili, while attacking force Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has the ability to trouble even the best defenders in the world.
Here's where to watch Turkey vs Georgia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Turkey vs Georgia Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Turkey vs Georgia live stream broadcasters
You can watch Turkey vs Georgia for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer– UK
- RTE – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Turkey vs Georgia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Turkey vs Georgia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Turkey vs Georgia stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Turkey vs Georgia live stream in the US
The Turkey vs Georgia live stream is on Fubo Sports Network in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network (English) and Vix (Spanish), which includes Turkey vs Georgia.
FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available on the Fubo streaming app with a paid subscription.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Turkey vs Georgia broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Turkey vs Georgia for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Tuesday, June 18.
Here are the Turkey vs Georgia kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT
- Mexico – 10am CST
- Brazil – 1pm BRT
- Central Europe – 6pm CET
- South Africa – 6pm SAST
- India – 9.30 pm IST
- Singapore – 12am SGT
- Australia – 2am AEST
- New Zealand – 4am NZST
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
