Tottenham vs Qarabag live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Watch Tottenham vs Qarabag live streams to see how Spurs fare on their return to continental competition in the revamped Europa League. Read on for how to watch Tottenham vs Qarabag online from anywhere in the world.

Absent last season from Europe for the first time in 13 campaigns, Spurs' midweek are against jam-packed and their quest to lift a first continental title since the 1983/84 UEFA Cup begins at home. Ange Postecoglou's side impressed at the weekend in beating Brentford 3-1, a revitalized James Maddison to the fore, but the Australian gaffer is likely to shuffle his pack and give some minutes to precocious Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall for this one.

Qarabag have been Azerbaijani champions in 10 of the past 11 seasons and have reached the UEL league phase after losing a Champions League playoff to Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 on aggregate. Top domestically after winning five of their first six league games, the Horsemen have been managed by Gurban Gurbanov since 2008 and count on forward Juninho for their goals, the Brazilian firing 30 in all competitions last term, with eight in 12 appearances already in 2024/25.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Tottenham vs Qarabag live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Europa League 2024-25 gets underway.

We've set out how you can live stream Tottenham vs Qarabag in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UEL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Tottenham vs Qarabag (Sep. 26). You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium. If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Europa League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Tottenham vs Qarabag. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub). If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

DAZN is the new home of Europa League football in New Zealand, including Tottenham vs Qarabag. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Football fans can watch the Europa League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Europa League coverage can pick up a good VPN.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Qarabag for free? Not totally free, no – although fans in the US can watch Tottenham vs Qarabag via the Paramount Plus FREE trial.