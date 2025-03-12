Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream: How to watch UEFA Europa League online

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)

Rangers vs Fenerbahce kicks off on Thursday 13, at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream sees Jose Mourinho’s side face a huge task to overturn a 3-1 deficit and reach the last eight in the Europa League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Rangers produced one of their best performances this season as caretaker manager Barry Ferguson led the Scottish giants to a brilliant 3-1 win in Istanbul. Now they will bid to get the job done in front of a raucous Ibrox crowd and will be looking for another big performance from Vaclav Cerny who has been a sensation in Europe this season. The Czech midfielder has six goals in 11 games, including two in the first leg.

Despite the poor performance last week, you can never rule out a Jose Mourinho side. The vastly experienced manager knows how to turn ties around and certainly has the players to do it. Edin Dzeko looked particularly dangerous in the first leg, as did second-half sub Allan Saint-Maximin. Fenerbahce will also be hoping they can capitalize on Rangers’ poor run at home where they have lost their last three games.

Here's where to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce: A quick guide Key dates Date: Thursday, March 13

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best streams Discovery Plus (UK)

Paramount Plus (US)

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams in the US

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams in the UK

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Official Rangers vs Fenerbahce broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ The Europa League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Rangers vs Fenerbahce, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Europa League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ Europa League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Rangers vs Fenerbahce for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Rangers vs Fenerbahce in Europa League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the Europa League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25 contest between Rangers vs Fenerbahce on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show the Europa League 2024/25 live broadcast of Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Cyprus You can view the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the Europa League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Finland There will be coverage of Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the Europa League 2024/25 in Finland on Viaplay. France There will be coverage of Rangers vs Fenerbahce in the Europa League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Europa League 2024/25 rights are on RTL, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Europa League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the broadcast rights to the Europa League League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Rangers vs Fenerbahce will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Norway Viaplay is the home of the Europa League 2024/25 in Norway, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Poland. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Ukraine Megogo will show the Europa League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce.

Asia

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ China In China, the Europa League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Europa League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including the Rangers vs Fenerbahce game: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Europa League 2024/25, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Europa League 2024/25 rights, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Europa League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Rangers vs Fenerbahce. South Korea Coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Rangers vs Fenerbahce.

Oceania

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Rangers vs Fenerbahce. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Rangers vs Fenerbahce fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Rangers vs Fenerbahce streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Rangers vs Fenerbahce. You can watch the Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Rangers vs Fenerbahce? The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).