Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream: How to watch UEFA Europa League online

By published

Leading 3-1 after the first leg, the Gers are huge favorites to reach the quarter-finals

Glasgow Rangers&#039; Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers runs with the ball during a UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP)
  • Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
  • Rangers vs Fenerbahce kicks off on Thursday 13, at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream sees Jose Mourinho’s side face a huge task to overturn a 3-1 deficit and reach the last eight in the Europa League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Rangers produced one of their best performances this season as caretaker manager Barry Ferguson led the Scottish giants to a brilliant 3-1 win in Istanbul. Now they will bid to get the job done in front of a raucous Ibrox crowd and will be looking for another big performance from Vaclav Cerny who has been a sensation in Europe this season. The Czech midfielder has six goals in 11 games, including two in the first leg.

Despite the poor performance last week, you can never rule out a Jose Mourinho side. The vastly experienced manager knows how to turn ties around and certainly has the players to do it. Edin Dzeko looked particularly dangerous in the first leg, as did second-half sub Allan Saint-Maximin. Fenerbahce will also be hoping they can capitalize on Rangers’ poor run at home where they have lost their last three games.

Here's where to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Thursday, March 13
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Rangers vs Fenerbache stream

Rangers vs Fenerbache is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

  1. It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'blackouts', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock.
  2. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament.
  3. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN.
  4. Want to watch BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that.
  5. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams in the US

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce live streams in the UK

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Rangers vs Fenerbahce broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Rangers vs Fenerbahce?

The Rangers vs Fenerbahce live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Rangers vs Fenerbahce on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame
'We will draw inspiration': Joe and Anthony Russo reveal which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series have influenced Avengers 5 and 6's plot
Indy the Dog sitting in front of the TV
South by Southwest has given me 4 new horror movies to look forward to, including one from a dog's perspective
Paul Rudd on the ground looking up at a unicorn, whose legs are visible
I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025
Cheltenham racing festival 2024 day four: Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs crosses the finishing line for victory in the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League in March 2025
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League online
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attending a press conference before a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match in March 2025
Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
