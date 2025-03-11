Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online

Gunners look set to cruise into the quarter-finals after thumping win in Eindhoven

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attending a press conference before a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC)
The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is a tie with very little jeopardy after the Gunners secured a commanding 7-1 victory over the Dutch giants in the first leg of this last-16 tie. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs PSV from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams via TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

In the build-up to the first leg, all the talk was of Arsenal’s injuries and their lack of firepower. That was soon forgotten as the Gunners became the first team in Champions League history to score seven goals away from home in the knockout stages of the competition. That result will have filled Mikel Arteta’s side with plenty of confidence, and they’ll now be looking to deliver an equally impressive display in front of their home supporters.

It’s been a disastrous spell for PSV who suffered two shock defeats to Go Ahead Eagles before shipping seven against Arsenal. They did recover at the weekend as they secured a 2-1 victory over Heerenveen, but will travel to the Emirates with little more than pride to play for. They’ll certainly want to keep it tight at the back for as long as possible and will be hoping that Luuk de Jong and Ricardo Pepi can at least cause the Gunners' defence some problems.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs PSV via live stream: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, March 12
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT /
    8pm GMT

Best streams

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Arsenal vs PSV broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Arsenal vs PSV soccer game?

The Arsenal vs PSV live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Arsenal vs PSV for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Arsenal vs PSV from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Arsenal vs PSV on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

