Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Gunners look set to cruise into the quarter-finals after thumping win in Eindhoven
The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is a tie with very little jeopardy after the Gunners secured a commanding 7-1 victory over the Dutch giants in the first leg of this last-16 tie. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs PSV from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams via TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
In the build-up to the first leg, all the talk was of Arsenal’s injuries and their lack of firepower. That was soon forgotten as the Gunners became the first team in Champions League history to score seven goals away from home in the knockout stages of the competition. That result will have filled Mikel Arteta’s side with plenty of confidence, and they’ll now be looking to deliver an equally impressive display in front of their home supporters.
It’s been a disastrous spell for PSV who suffered two shock defeats to Go Ahead Eagles before shipping seven against Arsenal. They did recover at the weekend as they secured a 2-1 victory over Heerenveen, but will travel to the Emirates with little more than pride to play for. They’ll certainly want to keep it tight at the back for as long as possible and will be hoping that Luuk de Jong and Ricardo Pepi can at least cause the Gunners' defence some problems.
Here's where to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams online from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs PSV via live stream: A quick guide
Key dates
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT /
8pm GMT
Best streams
- Paramount Plus (US)
- Discovery Plus (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs PSV live stream
How to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams in the US
The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Arsenal vs PSV live streams in the UK
The Arsenal vs PSV live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.
TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.
Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.
Official Arsenal vs PSV broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for your country below.
- Austria
Sky Sport in Austria will show Arsenal vs PSV in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will be showing Arsenal vs PSV in the Champions League 2024/25.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Arsenal vs PSV on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
- Bulgaria
Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Cyprus
You can view the Champions League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Champions League 2024/25 will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Iceland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Iceland and Sweden.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Finland
There will be coverage of Arsenal vs PSV in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo.
- France
There will be coverage of Arsenal vs PSV in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday).
Arsenal vs PSV will be on DAZN.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25.
- Hungary
RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary.
RTL is home to Arsenal vs PSV.
- Ireland
RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland.
TNT Sports will be showing Arsenal vs PSV.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime.
Arsenal vs PSV will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25.
- Norway
TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway.
- Portugal
DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal.
DAZN will be showing Arsenal vs PSV.
- Poland
TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport.
Blue Sport will show Arsenal vs PSV.
- Turkey
Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
- China
In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live.
- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports.
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Japan
Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
The Champions League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports:
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
- Macau
iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
Oceania
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial).
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Arsenal vs PSV streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Arsenal vs PSV.
You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
What time is Arsenal vs PSV soccer game?
The Arsenal vs PSV live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.
Can I watch Arsenal vs PSV for free?
Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Arsenal vs PSV from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.
Can I watch Arsenal vs PSV on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).
