Switzerland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup for free from anywhere

Switzerland vs New Zealand live stream

You can watch Switzerland vs New Zealand in the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the Women's World Cup live stream is on Fox and Fox Sports. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. You can use a VPN to unblock your local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch Switzerland vs New Zealand at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 8am (BST), 5pm (AEST), 7pm (NZST), 3am (EDT), 12am (PDT), Sunday July 30 TV channel: BBC (UK) | Fox/Fox Sports (US) | Optus Sport (AU) Free live stream: BBC Two (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from anywhere

Switzerland vs New Zealand preview

Switzerland meet co-hosts New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, with both teams' eyes firmly fixed on a spot in the last 16. A win for either side guarantees knockout football, while a draw is also enough for the Swiss to progress, with the Football Ferns facing a nervous wait for the outcome of the Norway vs Philippines fixture in the event of a stalemate. Whatever happens, it'll be full of tension and is a game not to be missed.

Switzerland are in pole position to reach the last 16 for just the second time in their history after a goalless draw with Norway followed a 2-0 victory in their opening fixture against the Philippines. La Nati began well against tournament dark horse, Norway but struggled to turn fine early play into an advantage and by the end of the game had to rely on goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to hold onto a point. A point is enough for Inka Grings' side to reach the knockouts and in captain Lia Walti, who plays her club football for Arsenal, and PSG's excellent forward Ramona Bachmann they have the individual talent to come through any test.

New Zealand's two games at the 2023 Women's World Cup have featured more upsets than a toddler's birthday party. The Football Ferns kicked off the tournament with a stunning defeat of former champions Norway thanks to Hannah Wilkinson's well-worked goal, only to fall unexpectedly to defeat against the Philippines last time out. There was no lack of effort in that loss, but Jitka Klimkova's side couldn't reproduce the front-foot display that had overwhelmed the Norwegians. Though Jacqui Hand did have a goal disallowed after fine work from Wilkinson, the co-hosts know they must make better decisions in the final third if they're to reach the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Switzerland vs New Zealand live stream: watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE in the UK

Switzerland vs New Zealand will be shown on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website in the UK, but be warned: kick-off is bright and early at 8am so you'll want to get the kettle on beforehand. The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for the schedule to catch the games that are on BBC One, Two or the iPlayer. It's a case of pick your poison for football fans in the UK. You can watch a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Switzerland vs New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Switzerland vs New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

Use a VPN to live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 from anywhere:

How to watch Switzerland vs New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

The Women's World Cup 2023 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the tournament directly through the Fox website. Switzerland vs New Zealand kicks off at the rather unsociable hour of 3am EDT / 12am PDT, so make sure you're settled in for a late one. How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available.

How to watch Switzerland vs New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including Switzerland vs New Zealand, on Optus Sport. Kick-off is at 5pm AEST. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

Switzerland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including this opening game between Switzerland vs New Zealand, on TSN. Get ready for a very late night/early morning, though, because kick off is at 3am EDT and 12am PDT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

How to watch a Switzerland vs New Zealand at the Women's World Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off for this match between Switzerland vs New Zealand is at 7pm NZST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.