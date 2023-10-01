South Africa vs Tonga live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

South Africa vs Tonga free live stream

Want to watch a free South Africa vs Tonga live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch a South Africa vs Tonga live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, September 17 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

South Africa vs Tonga preview

A meeting between South Africa and Tonga will likely confirm who goes through from Pool B. The Boks may be favourites, but they need to spring back after losing a brutal battle against Ireland last weekend.

Following that defeat, South Africa will want to show that they are still very much in the running to lift the Web Ellis Cup by putting in an impressive performance and getting the win that should book their place in the quarter-finals. The Springboks do not have much margin for error, with Ireland and Scotland facing each other while they have a week off. Handre Pollard may replace Manie Libbok at no.10.

Tonga have only played two matches at the Rugby World Cup 2023 so far, losing to both Scotland and Ireland. With the likes of Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Ben Tameifuna and Vaea Fifita amongst their number, the Pacific Islanders can give almost anyone a scare. However, those early defeats mean they are on the brink of heading home.

These two sides have only played each other twice before, with the reigning Rugby World Cup champions winning in both 1997 and 2007. South Africa vs Tonga should be an exciting encounter between two teams that always give it everything.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 2pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch South Africa vs Tonga absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Tonga live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Tonga

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream South Africa vs Tonga in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. South Africa vs Tonga kick off is at 5am AEST on Monday.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. This is also one of the games being shown on CNBC. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 8am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga in South Africa