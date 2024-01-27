Sinner vs Medvedev live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 men's singles final

Watch a Sinner vs Medvedev live stream

The Sinner vs Medvedev live stream is available FREE on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, January 28 Time: Not before 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 7.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Sinner vs Medvedev preview

Two weeks' hard work all comes down to this: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev to be crowned Australian Open 2024 champion for the first time.

Sinner's four-set semi-final defeat of Novak Djokovic was nothing short of extraordinary. The Serb was on a 33-game winning streak at Melbourne Park and just one more from breaking Monica Seles' all-time record for most consecutive victories, yet a combination of the 10-time champion's 54 unforced errors and Sinner's outrageous hitting combined for the upset of the men's tournament. It was the fourth seed's third defeat of Djokovic in their past four meetings and his barnstorming forehand and massive first serve are potent weapons, regardless of opponent. This is the 22-year-old Italian's first grand slam final and the feeling is his game is here to stay.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has made his third final in four years Down Under after coming back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in another epic. That was the third time the Russian has gone the distance at Melbourne Park in 2024, with his third round defeat of Felix Auger-Aliassime the only straight-sets victory. All those extra miles on court surely have to add up at some point – the only set Sinner has dropped is one tiebreak to Djokovic – but you can't discount the 27-year-old former US Open champion's fierce will to win.

Medvedev holds a 6-3 head-to-head advantage, but Sinner has won each of the last three, including a three-set win at the ATP Tour Finals semi-final late last year. Sinner's form and power tennis make him a slight favorite, despite Medvedev's grand slam final experience. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Sinner vs Medvedev live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 from wherever you are now.

How to live stream Sinner vs Medvedev for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Sinner vs Medvedev and the rest of Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Sinner vs Medvedev live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Medvedev on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Sinner vs Medvedev from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Sinner vs Medvedev.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Sinner vs Medvedev live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Sinner vs Medvedev: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which is showing every AO stream. Sinner vs Medvedev is scheduled to start no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning. How to watch Sinner vs Medvedev without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Sinner vs Medvedev: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Medvedev vs Zverev, which will start no earlier than 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Medvedev free on Discovery+ from abroad.

How to live stream Sinner vs Medvedev and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Sinner vs Medvedev on TSN, but be warned that play is scheduled for no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT early on Sunday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Sinner vs Medvedev live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the match due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Sinner vs Medvedev coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Sinner vs Medvedev: live stream tennis in New Zealand