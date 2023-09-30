Scotland vs Romania live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a free Scotland vs Romania live stream

Want to watch a free Scotland vs Romania live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. And you can use a VPN to unblock ITVX when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch Scotland vs Romania wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 30 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEDT Watch free: ITVX / STV (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Scotland vs Romania preview

With the world's top two ranked sides drawn alongside them in Pool B, it was always going to be a hard ask for either of Scotland or Romania to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup knockout stages. But Saturday's match-up at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille offers both nations the chance to at least salvage something from the tournament in France.

For Scotland, there's the faintest glimmer of hope that they could still progress through to the quarter-finals. In reality, they need to pile on a lot of points on Saturday, and then go on to beat Ireland next weekend (or hope that Tonga somehow beat the Springboks).

It feels somehow unfair that the team ranked number five in the world have been lumped with such a tricky passage through the group stage. They started so well against South Africa before succumbing to the world champions' immense power, but easily overcame Tonga 45-17 and amassed seven tries in the process.

In Romania, they face the tournament whipping boys. The Oaks have looked far from sturdy, already shipping 158 points in their two games so far (although, to be fair, that was against the two best teams in the world!). But a big game or two against Scotland and Tonga would put a spring in the step of a team still looking to make strides in international rugby union.

Can Romania dent Scotland's slim hopes of making the quarter-finals? Here's how to watch a FREE Scotland vs Romania live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Scotland vs Romania absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. For those north of the border, STV will be the place to watch, with STV Player providing the platform for watching on the go. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Scotland vs Romania live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Romania

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Scotland vs Romania in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 6am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 8am Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch Scotland vs Romania in South Africa