Scotland vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up game free

Looking for a free Scotland vs Georgia live stream? Prime Video has the rights to show the game in the UK. New subscribers can watch Scotland vs Georgia using the 30-day free trial. Use a VPN to unblock Prime Video when travelling away from the UK. In New Zealand the game is on Sky Sport, in the US it's on FloRugby, and in Canada it's on DAZN. Full details on how to watch Scotland vs Georgia just below.

Scotland vs Georgia preview

Having beaten two Tier 1 nations last year, Georgia have been tipped to spring an upset or two at the forthcoming Rugby World Cup, but before that they'll take on Scotland at Murrayfield in what will serve as the final warm-up game for both teams.

Los Lelos have made mincemeat of Romania and USA this month, but this clash represents a major step up in quality. Gregor Townsend's men took a weekend off after splitting a fantastically entertaining two-game series with France and, in their first game since the World Cup squad announcement, they'll fancy laying down a marker.

Sharing a group with reigning champions South Africa and World Cup favourites Ireland means that Scotland cannot afford to go into the tournament undercooked, so despite witnessing France star Romain Ntamack pick up a serious knee injury against them a fornight ago, Townsend will field his first-choice personnel in Edinburgh and hope they come through the game unscathed.

It could make for a nervy 80 minutes. Georgia have developed a reputation for being one of the most bruising teams in rugby, as the USA would testify after losing two players to injury in the 22-7 defeat to Levan Maisashvili's men a week ago, in which electric winger Akaki Tabutsadze, hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and fullback Davit Niniashvili all crossed the whitewash.

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the 2023 rugby Summer Internationals in the UK, so Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Scotland vs Georgia kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon. You can live stream Scotland vs Georgia from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then connect to the UK.

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the US and Canada, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Scotland vs Georgia.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Scotland vs Georgia live stream from anywhere:

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Georgia

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Prime Video.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Prime Video for British rugby fans abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Scotland vs Georgia, along with every 2023 Summer International game, in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, Scotland vs Georgia is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Georgia, as well as every other 2023 rugby Summer International, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Kick-off is set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing Scotland vs Georgia and every other 2023 rugby Summer International. Kick-off is set for 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia: live stream rugby in Australia

In Australia, rugby fans can watch Scotland vs Georgia on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every 2023 rugby Summer International, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Just be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use the No.1 rugby VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to live stream Scotland vs Georgia: watch rugby in Canada