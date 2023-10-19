Rugby World Cup: live stream the semi-finals

Where to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final live streams

Want to watch free Rugby World Cup live streams for the semi-finals? Luckily, in the UK, every game is free to watch on ITVX, while Irish rugby fans get to watch for free across RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player. And South Africans can enjoy all Springboks fixtures free-to-air on SABC. Not in your country? We'll explain below how to use a VPN to watch your Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere.

Watch Rugby World Cup live streams: semi-finals Kick-off times in EST/BST



Fri, Oct 20

3pm / 8pm: Argentina vs New Zealand



Sat, Oct 21

3pm / 8pm: England vs South Africa

After four brave, ferocious efforts last weekend, it's time for the remaining quartet of teams of this year's Rugby World Cup to dust themselves down and prepare for the semi finals. Surprise package Argentina take on the mighty All Blacks on Friday night, with a repeat of last time's final – England vs South Africa – set for on Saturday. Paris should prepare itself for some serious tremors this weekend.

This wasn't supposed to be New Zealand's year, and that was only confirmed when they lost at the Stade de France against the hosts on opening night. But a huge win against Ireland has made them the team to beat once more. Argentina have grown in strength, confidence and quality as the tournament has gone on - can they topple the All Blacks and make their first final?

Bafflingly, England are the only side left in the competition to have topped their pool and gone undefeated. That belies the narrow victories they squeezed against Samoa and Fiji, and the Springboks will be their sternest test yet by some distance. South Africa have so far been their clinical selves, but it will be interesting to see how much that war against France in the quarter-finals will have taken out of their squad.

Follow our guide and you won't miss a minute of this weekend's last four action. Here's how to watch Rugby World Cup live streams of every semi-final game, including all your FREE option. Plus, we have information on kick-off times, venues and the full playing squads of all four remaining nations.

Rugby World Cup live streams

Watch FREE Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals in Ireland

Every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is being shown live for FREE on TV and online. Friday's semi-final game between Argentina and the All Blacks is on RTÉ2 and online for FREE on the RTÉ Player. Saturday's England vs South Africa semi-final is being show on Virgin Media One and online for FREE on Virgin Media Player. Both online live stream players are available to watch on web browsers, dedicated smartphone apps and selected streaming devices. If you're outside Ireland but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad this weekend while the semi-finals are being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a rugby live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX or 'Ireland' for RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals in the UK

The semi-finals and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match are being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. That means you can watch Rugby World Cup semi-finals for free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free? Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals in the US without cable

To watch these games in the US, you'll need to stream via NBC's Peacock service. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals in South Africa

Sports fans in South Africa won't be surprised to learn that SuperSport has the rights to show all Rugby World Cup games - either on TV or via its online streaming service and app. The only exception are Springboks games, where free-to-air channel SABC has managed to land the coverage. So be sure to tune in at 9pm SAST on Saturday for a free live stream of South Africa vs England.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream semi-finals in New Zealand

New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals, or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly ($24.99) or monthly passes ($44.99). The All Blacks semi-final against Argentina is on at 8am NZT on Saturday morning.

How to live stream Rugby World Cup 2023 in Australia

Although the Wallabies are now out of the tournament, rugby fans Down Under can still watch the remaining Rugby World Cup games with a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices.

Rugby World Cup semi-final schedule

(Kick-off times in EST/BST)

Friday, October 20

Argentina vs New Zealand at Stade de France, Paris – 3pm / 8pm

Saturday, October 21

England vs South Africa at Stade de France, Paris – 3pm / 8pm

Rugby World Cup 2023 squads

Argentina: Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Julián Montoya (captain), Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lucas Paulos, Juan Martín González, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Joaquín Oviedo, Pedro Rubiolo, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Cubelli, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Rodrigo Isgró, Juan Cruz Mallía, Martín Bogado, Juan Imhoff

New Zealand: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papli’I, Ardie Savea, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder, Mark Telea

England: Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Jack Walker, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, George Martin, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Danny Care, Alex Mitchell, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell (captain), George Ford, Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell, Max Malins, Freddie Steward

South Africa: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Handré Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Franco Mostert, Dean Fourie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie