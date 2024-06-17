How to watch Portugal vs Czechia live stream: Euro 2024 online

For many, Portugal vs Czechia means one thing - Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Euro 2024. His side is expected to win Group F and will be keen to make a statement in their opening match.

Ronaldo is far from the only star available to manager Roberto Martinez. His squad includes Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, Man City’s Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes of Man Utd, amongst others. They should go far in this tournament but will need to play as a side, not just focus on the main man.

Czechia had a bit of a chaotic build-up to this tournament, with manager Jaroslav Silhavy resigning shortly after securing qualification. It is then Ivan Hasek who will lead the team in Germany. On the pitch, they are led by West Ham’s Tomas Soucek. The squad also features Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek of the (almost) invincible Bayer Leverkusen.

If their opponents are expected to win the group, the Czechs will expect to take second place and qualify alongside them. This then should be a highly competitive affair.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Czechia live streams including free options.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

FREE Portugal vs Czechia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Portugal vs Czechia for free with English language commentary on BBC One in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Portugal vs Czechia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia live stream in the US

The Portugal vs Czechia live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available through the Fubo app.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Portugal vs Czechia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Portugal vs Czechia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9 pm local time (Germany) on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 Here are the Portugal vs Czechia kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Mexico – 1 pm CST

Brazil – 4 pm BRT

Central Europe – 9 pm CET

South Africa – 9 pm SAST

India – 12.30 am IST (19 June 2024)

Singapore – 3 am SGT (19 June 2024)

Australia – 5 am AEST (19 June 2024)

New Zealand – 7 am NZST (19 June 2024)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).