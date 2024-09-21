How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes: live stream College Football 2024 from anywhere

Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes live streams to see an exciting all Big 12-conference matchup between the 3-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the 3-0 Utah Utes. Below, we have all the info on how to watch college football from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

Both teams are in the top five of the BIG 12 standings and the AP's top 25. In front of a raucous crowd at Oklahoma's Boone Pickens Stadium, experienced Oklahoma quarterback Alan Bowman will take the field with many expectations.

The Cowboys' offense has started the season excellently, scoring over 35 points in all three games.

The Utes' main concern surrounds the injury status of 25-year-old quarterback Cam Rising. Rising suffered an injury during Utah's Week 2 win over Baylor.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has hinted that Rising will return to the starting lineup on Saturday. How fit he is will be the big question.

Rising is an integral part of Utah's offence. He quarterbacked the Utes to PAC 12 championships in 2021 and 2020. His experience will be critical in a white-hot environment.

Ready for to see passionate fans and major pageantry? Here's how to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes with our college football 2024 live streams guide.

Watch Oklahoma State vs Utah Utes 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sat, Sep 21

Sat, Sep 21 Kick off time: 4pm ET / 2pm PT / 9pm BST / 7am AEST (Sunday) Best streams FOX via Sling (US)

(US) Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Oklahoma vs Utah live streams in the US

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes will be live on FOX in the USA from 4pm ET / 2pm PT.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is a great option for the college football season.

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NFL Network plus NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both.

Meanwhile, the Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month) adds ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and more.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling from anywhere.

Fans based in the US can watch college football live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service is probably the cheapest way to watch the 2024 college football season without cable. You can choose and customize your college football channel lineup, and even pause it when the season ends.

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

College football fans would be wise to look at ESPN Plus too, as it holds the exclusive rights to a dizzying number of college football games. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month.

Use a VPN to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual college football 2024 stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes online in the UK

College football rights are held by Sky Sports in the UK, with the network tending to show up to three games each weekend.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes live stream will not be on Sky Sports NFL.

How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes on Kayo Sports.

Sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Utah Utes college football in Canada. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Can I watch Cowboys vs Utes for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch college football from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024/25 College Football season? The 2024 college football season runs from August 24 to December 14, after which the new 12-team playoffs begin on Friday, December 30. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025.

Can I watch Cowboys vs Utes on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 College Football events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NCAAFootball) and Facebook (NCAA DI Football).