Watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State: live stream the First Round at March Madness 2024

Perennial March Madness contenders Gonzaga take on McNeese State this evening in the First Round. The Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999. You can count the Cowboys' March Madness appearances on one hand – and a hand with just two fingers and a thumb, at that. They are yet to make it beyond the First Round and will be lucky to do so this year.

You'll find info on how to watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State live streams below.

Gonzaga vs McNeese State TV and streaming info. Gonzaga vs McNeese State is on TruTV in the US. Tip-off is 7.25pm ET / 11.25pm GMT on March 22.

Under the guidance of coach Mark Few, Gonzaga have consistently reached at least the Sweet 16 in their last nine March Madness appearances. Despite falling short in the WCC Tournament this year, the Bulldogs are poised for another deep run. Their offensive firepower, led by Graham Ike and company, remains potent. Look for them to mount a Final Four challenge.

The Cowboys, under coach Will Wade, have orchestrated an impressive turnaround. From an 11-23 record last season to an outstanding 30-3 this year, McNeese State’s resurgence is tied for the largest in college basketball history. Their star player, senior guard Shahada Wells, is a force at both ends of the court. Wells leads the team in scoring and possesses exceptional defensive instincts.

McNeese State aims to prove that their remarkable season wasn’t a fluke but the odds favor Gonzaga, with a spread of -6.5 points. The over/under is set at 150.

Watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State live streams in the US

Gonzaga vs McNeese is on TruTV. If you don't already have TruTV with your cable package, here are your best options...

All men's March Madness games are shown on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. The first three are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and are available on <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/hbo-max-price-free-trial-movies-the-snyder-cut-and-more-explained" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Max as well as your regular cable TV package. Max currently includes the B/R Sports add-on for free which brings access to TruTV, TBS and TNT all for just $9.99 per month. <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling is another great option as it includes TruTV, TBS and TNT in its Blue plan. Prices start from $40/month and new users get <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off their first month. <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is another good service. The Pro Plan isn't cheap (currently $59.99/month) but it gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. New users get <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day free trial.

Watch a Gonzaga vs McNeese State live stream worldwide

Sky Sports has the rights to March Madness 2024 in the UK but has not announced its schedule of matches yet. It doesn't appear that Sky will be broadcasting anything even close to all of the games but it's worth noting that Sky does have an NCAA basketball show at the same time as Gonzaga vs McNeese State, so there's a good chance you'll see some action.

To watch March Madness 2024 in Canada it's TSN and Bell Media. TSN Plus gets you all of the First Four but the schedule is unconfirmed for the rest of the tournament with many games likely to appear on the TSN cable channels instead.

For Australian basketball fans Foxtel and Kayo are your go-to platforms for March Madness with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $25 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

Americans abroad can still watch every March Madness 2024 game from anywhere with a VPN and their usual US streaming service subscription. Full details on how just below.

Watch Gonzaga vs McNeese State live stream from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch a Gonzaga vs McNeese State live stream from anywhere when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

That means you can watch your free live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for March Madness...

