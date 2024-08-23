How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State: live stream College Football 2024 from anywhere

Watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams to see if the Florida State Seminoles can start their 2024 season with a big win at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Below, we have all the info on how to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State college football from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

The reigning ACC champions take on conference rivals Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech enjoyed a solid 2023 season, finishing with a 7-6 record. The Yellow Jackets will be keen to get an early win over their conference rivals.

With an expanded playoff field for 2024, teams must get off to a good start. Florida State finished with a 13-1 record last season, good enough to win the ACC, but did not earn a playoff berth. The Seminoles desperately want to correct that this season. With exciting players like Jalen Brown and Malik Benson in the lineup, many expect Florida State to win the ACC again.

However, the early part of the season often provides surprise results, and Georgia Tech can upset Florida State on Saturday.

Watch college football 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sat, Aug 24

Sat, Aug 24 Kick off time: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST Best streams ESPN via Sling (US)

Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

(US) (Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in the US

Georgia Tech vs Florida State will be live on ESPN in the USA from 12pm ET / 9am PT.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best option.

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NFL Network plus NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets).

Or, you can combine them both. The Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month) adds ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and more.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling from anywhere.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Fans based in the US can watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service is probably the cheapest way to watch the 2024 College Football season without cable. You can choose and customize your college football channel lineup, and even pause it when the season ends.

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

College football fans would be wise to look at ESPN Plus too, as it holds the exclusive rights to a dizzying number of college football games. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in the UK

College football rights are held by Sky Sports in the UK, with the network tending to show up to three games each weekend.

The Georgia Tech vs Florida State live stream will not be on Sky Sports NFL.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Georgia Tech vs Florida State on Kayo Sports.

Sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State college football in Canada. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Can I watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch college football from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024/25 College Football season? The 2024 college football season runs from August 24 to December 14, after which the new 12-team playoffs begin on Friday, December 30. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025.

Can I watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 College Football events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NCAAFootball) and Facebook (NCAA DI Football).