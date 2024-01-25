Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 semi-final from anywhere today

Watch a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream

The Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream gets underway shortly. It will be shown for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Thursday, January 25 Time: Not before 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 7.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Gauff vs Sabalenka preview

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka is the Australian Open 2024 semi-final everyone expected and wanted. A repeat of the 2023 US Open final Gauff won in three titanic sets, this promises to be match of the tournament between the two form players in the women's game.

Gauff has made pretty short work of her opponents to date, only going three sets once at Melbourne Park in the quarter-final defeat of Marta Kostyuk. Probably the best athlete on the WTA Tour with quickest wheels, the 19-year-old has been in dominant form for the past six months. Her backhand is among the best on tour, too, but that defeat of Kostyuk didn't come without its problems and the fourth seed will know she needs to put in a better against a familiar foe.

Sabalenka will have more than just revenge on her mind for that Flushing Meadows defeat last fall. The 25-year-old has been in ruthless form in her Melbourne Park title defence this year – she is yet to drop a set and has conceded just 16 games from five matches en route to the last four. The second seed hits big from the baseline and has a decent serve when at its best, the only chink in her armory is her ability to tendency to hit too many unforced errors when the pressure is on. Keep finding the lines and she's almost impossible to beat.

Gauff holds a 4-2 advantage in the career head-to-head, including that US Open final, but such is Sabalenka's form this tournament, it's the Belarusian who starts as a marginal favorite. With chaos reigning in the top half of the draw, you'd fancy the winner to lift the trophy in Saturday's final.

How to live stream Gauff vs Sabalenka for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Gauff vs Sabalenka and the rest of Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Gauff vs Sabalenka.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere:

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka from outside your country

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which is showing every AO stream. Gauff vs Sabalenka is scheduled to start no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the early hours of Thurdsay morning. How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Gauff vs Sabalenka, which will start no earlier than 8.30am GMT on Thursday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka free on Discovery+ from abroad.

How to live stream Gauff vs Sabalenka and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Gauff vs Sabalenka on TSN, but be warned that play is scheduled for no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT early on Thursday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the match due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Gauff vs Sabalenka coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream tennis in New Zealand