France vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a free France vs South Africa live stream

Want to watch a free France vs South Africa live stream? Luckily, in Ireland, this Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final is free to watch on RTÉ Player. It's also free on ITVX in the UK, on SABC in South Africa. You can use a VPN to unblock your country's streaming service when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch France vs South Africa wherever you are in the world.

France vs South Africa preview

The last four of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is going to have to be played without either the tournament hosts or its reigning champions, as France and South Africa go head-to-head in the quarter-finals in Paris on Sunday.

In a weekend of mouth-watering match-ups, this one may just be the hardest to call. France have been imperious over the last five weeks, all starting with that opening Friday night in Paris when they recorded one of their most impressive ever wins over the mighty All Blacks.

Outside of a few anxious moments against Uruguay, dominant wins over Namibia and Italy have cemented the host nation's spot among the World Cup favorites. But their ultimate fate may still rest in the broken cheekbone of inspirational scrum-half and skipper Antoine Dupont. His fitness for Sunday will be paramount to Les Bleus' gameplan and the likelihood of them lifting the Web Ellis Cup in a fortnight's time.

Talking of flamboyant no. 9s influencing their side to Rugby World Cup glory, Faf de Klerk will inevitably be one of the Springboks' key players come Sunday. The Proteas will still be smarting after their narrow defeat to Ireland three weekends ago, but captain Siya Kolisi and his men have plenty of muscle memory when it comes to winning big games. Prepare for the champions and their famous Bomb Squad to bring their A-game on Sunday.

It's going to be another unmissable Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Here's how to watch a FREE France vs South Africa live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch France vs South Africa for FREE: live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, with every game being shown live for FREE on TV and online. France vs South Africa will be shown on RTÉ2 and online for free on the RTÉ Player. RTÉ Player is available to watch on web browsers, dedicated smartphone apps, Chromecast and a range of Smart TVs. If you're outside Ireland but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch France vs South Africa from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a France vs South Africa live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch France vs South Africa

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Ireland' for RTÉ Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch France vs South Africa for FREE in South Africa

Sports fans in South Africa won't be surprised to learn that SuperSport has the rights to show all Rugby World Cup games. The fantastic news, however, is that free-to-air channel SABC has agreed to show all Springboks games. That means you get to watch South Africa vs France for FREE at 9pm SAST on Sunday on SABC or sabcsport.com.

How to watch France vs South Africa: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch France vs South Africa absolutely free on ITVX (with a valid TV license). ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN such as ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch France vs South Africa in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch France vs South Africa: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 8am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly ($24.99) or monthly ($44.99) passes.

How to live stream France vs South Africa in Australia

Although the final will be free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 6am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

France vs South Africa RWC 2023 squads

France: Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Reda Wardi, Uini Atonio, Dorian Aldegheri, Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Antoine Dupont (captain), Maxime Lucu, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy, Damian Penaud, Gabin Villiere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos, Melvyn Jaminet

South Africa: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Handré Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Franco Mostert, Dean Fourie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie