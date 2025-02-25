F1 testing live stream: Watch Formula 1 pre-season testing online

Stream F1 testing free on ServusTV (Austria restricted)

Bahrain testing starts at 7am GMT / 2am ET

Formula 1 fans can get an early preview of the 2025 season this week when three days of F1 pre-season testing kicks off at 7am GMT on Wednesday (Feb 26). Bahrain testing will include Lewis Hamilton's first laps in a Ferrari.

All 10 teams and 20 drivers will take part as the teams gather data, get to grips with Pirelli's latest tyres and fine-tune the aerodynamics of the cars that were (briefly) shown at F1 75 Live.

The build up to Melbourne starts now! Here's a quick guide to how to watch F1 preseason testing live streams from anywhere and for free.

Can I watch F1 testing for free?

F1 testing is free in Austria, and you can watch live streams on ServusTV and ORF.

How to watch F1 testing from anywhere

Although F1 testing is free to watch on ServusTV and ORF, these websites are only available in Austria.

How to watch F1 testing live streams online in the US

ESPN+ will stream live coverage of three days of Formula 1 testing this week.

Subscribe for $10.99 or buy the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle.

Watch F1 testing live streams in the UK

F1 live streams – including Bahrain testing (Feb 26-28) – will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK. Sky Sports sports channels cost from £22 a month.

You can also watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels via Now for £26 a month for six months.

Where to watch F1 testing in Australia

F1 testing will be shown on Kayo Sports in Australia. Kayo costs from $25 a month but you can get your first month for $1.

Watch F1 testing live in Canada

Testing live from Bahrain International Circuit will be live on TSN+ in Canada. Drivers will clock up at least 12 hours' track time ahead of the season opener in Melbourne, Australia on March 16.

Watch F1 testing live across India

Pre-season testing is the last chance for teams to dial in their cars in one of the most competitive sports on the planet.

Testing will stream live on Fancode in India.

F1 testing (2025) schedule

Morning session: 7-11am GMT | 2-6am ET

Lunch & press conference: 11.05-11.55am GMT | 6.05-6.55am ET

Afternoon session: 12-4pm GMT | 7-11am ET

F1 2025 full driver lineup

Max Verstappen – Red Bull (until 2028)

Liam Lawson – Red Bull (until 2025)

Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari ("multi-year" contract)

Charles Leclerc – Ferrari ("multi-year" contract)

George Russell – Mercedes (until 2025)

Andrea Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes (Not known)

Lando Norris – McLaren ("Long-term")

Oscar Piastri – McLaren (until 2026)

Lance Stroll – Aston Martin (until 2025)

Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin (until 2026)

Alex Albon – Williams (until 2025)

Carlos Sainz – Williams ("Beyond 2026")

Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber ("multi-year" contract)

Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber ("multi-year" contract)

Pierre Gasly – Alpine ("Long-term" contract)

Jack Doohan – Alpine ("multi-year" contract)

Esteban Ocon – Haas ("multi-year" contract)

Oliver Bearman – Haas ("multi-year" contract)

Yuki Tsunoda – Racing Bulls (until 2025)

Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls (until 2025)