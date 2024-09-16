Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL 2024 game online

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the field prior to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons live stream
(Image credit: Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons live streams to see if the Eagles can follow up their impressive win in Week 1 with a victory in front of their passionate fans. 

Below we have all the info on how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

The Eagles motored to victory in Week 1. Running back Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns and notched 109 rushing yards. It was an excellent debut performance for the former New York Giant. Now Barkley returns home for an emotional home debut. 

The Falcons lost in Week 1 and now must tackle a daunting Philadelphia crowd. There are big questions at quarterback, as free agent signing Kirk Cousins did not look match-fit last Sunday. 

Cousins completed 16 passes for a measly 155 yards and threw two interceptions. Atlanta scored 10 points in an anaemic offensive performance. 

Teams that start 0-2 have historically found it challenging to qualify for the playoffs. After so much offseason hype, the Falcons cannot afford to lose this one. 

Here's where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons and NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE streams.

  • Date: Monday, Sep 16
  • Start time: 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT / 01:15am BST (Tue) / 10:15am AEST (Tue)

Best free stream

Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

Can I watch Eagles vs Falcons for free?

Other, non-English language NFL free streams can be found on M6 (France), ProSieben (Germany), and Azteca 7 (Mexico).

Use a VPN to watch Eagles vs Falcons stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual NFL free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the US

Coverage of Eagles vs Falcons is on ESPN in the USA.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. That includes the Eagles vs Falcons game.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

As mentioned above, Channel 5 and My5 will show every Monday night Football for free – including Eagles vs Falcons.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

Official Eagles vs Falcons broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including Eagles vs Falcons, the playoffs and Super Bowl. 

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China. 

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

When does Eagles vs Falcons start?

Eagles vs Falcons takes place on September 16, 2024 at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT / 01:15am BST (Tues) / 10:15am AEST (Tues).

Can I watch Eagles vs Falcons on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

When is Super Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl 59, will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tayyib Abu
Tayyib Abu

Tayyib Abu is a college football fanatic and sports writer from Newcastle, England. He has been reporting on college football, the NFL, Formula 1, and more for over four years. In that time he has contributed to a slew of sports titles, including Sportskeeda, DAZN, Squawka, and FanSided. He is a Lewis Hamilton fan and a huge Michigan Wolverines supporter. You can find him watching NFL and college ball most weekends, which means he knows all the best places to pick up an American sports live stream. 