Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL 2024 game online

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons live streams to see if the Eagles can follow up their impressive win in Week 1 with a victory in front of their passionate fans.

Below we have all the info on how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

The Eagles motored to victory in Week 1. Running back Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns and notched 109 rushing yards. It was an excellent debut performance for the former New York Giant. Now Barkley returns home for an emotional home debut.

The Falcons lost in Week 1 and now must tackle a daunting Philadelphia crowd. There are big questions at quarterback, as free agent signing Kirk Cousins did not look match-fit last Sunday.

Cousins completed 16 passes for a measly 155 yards and threw two interceptions. Atlanta scored 10 points in an anaemic offensive performance.

Teams that start 0-2 have historically found it challenging to qualify for the playoffs. After so much offseason hype, the Falcons cannot afford to lose this one.

Here's where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons and NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE streams.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Monday, Sep 16

Monday, Sep 16 Start time: 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT / 01:15am BST (Tue) / 10:15am AEST (Tue) Best free stream Channel 5 (UK)

Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

Can I watch Eagles vs Falcons for free? Yes! You can watch and stream Eagles vs Falcons for FREE on Channel 5 in the UK. This is because Channel 5 both televises and live streams every Monday Night Football in the UK. Use a VPN to watch NFL 2024 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

My5 – UK

Other, non-English language NFL free streams can be found on M6 (France), ProSieben (Germany), and Azteca 7 (Mexico).

Use a VPN to watch Eagles vs Falcons stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual NFL free stream from abroad.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the US

Coverage of Eagles vs Falcons is on ESPN in the USA.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Eagles vs Falcons live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. That includes the Eagles vs Falcons game.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

As mentioned above, Channel 5 and My5 will show every Monday night Football for free – including Eagles vs Falcons.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

Official Eagles vs Falcons broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including Eagles vs Falcons, the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast every single game of the 2024 NFL season. Select games are also shown on TSN and/or CTV. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 NFL season across Latin America. Argentina ESPN and Fox Sports share the rights to NFL coverage in Argentina. Mexico The 2024 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Azteca Deportes, and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico. Caribbean You can watch the 2024 NFL season unfold on ESPN and Rush Sports across the Caribbean.

Europe

DAZN holds the broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland. Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2024 coverage on traditional TV networks. France Free-to-air M6 will show one 2024 NFL game per week in France. Further coverage is available via beIN Sports. Balkans Pay TV provider Arena Sport holds the NFL rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Bulgaria You can watch NFL action on Max Sport in Bulgaria. Czech Republic Premier Sport has the rights to show NFL 2024/25 games on television in the Czech Republic. Denmark You can watch the 2024 NFL season on TV 2 Sport in Denmark. Finland TV4 Media holds the rights to the NFL in Finland. Germany While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL and free-to-air ProSieben. Greece Greeks can watch NFL coverage on Cosmote Sport. Hungary Arena4 will air coverage of the 2024 NFL season in Hungary. Iceland Select NFL games will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport in Iceland. Netherlands ESPN holds the rights to the NFL in the Netherlands. Norway NFL fans in Norway can watch select matchups on VG+. Poland DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Poland, but select games will also be shown on Polsat Sport. Sweden Swedish NFL fans can catch the action on TV4 Media. Turkey S Sport will show the 2024 NFL season unfold in Turkey.

Asia

China Tencent is the main NFL rights-holder in China, though regional coverage will be provided by SMG Great Sports (in Shanghai) and GDTV Sports (in Guangdong Province). Hong Kong The NFL is available to watch via Now Sports in Hong Kong. India Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India, with live streaming coverage available via Disney+ Hotstar. Indonesia Indonesia's Mola service has the broadcast rights for the 2024 NFL season. Japan Broadcaster Nippon TV Gtasu has the rights to show NFL live streams in Japan. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines can watch plenty of the action on Premier Sports. South Korea Viewers in South Korea can watch the NFL on Coupang Play. Thailand Thai NFL fans can watch a huge number of games on TrueVisions.

Oceania

Australia Free-to-air 7Mate will show at least two NFL games per week, both on TV and online via 7Plus. At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports. New Zealand TVNZ will show at least two NFL games for free each week. Additional games will be available to watch on ESPN.

When does Eagles vs Falcons start? Eagles vs Falcons takes place on September 16, 2024 at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT / 01:15am BST (Tues) / 10:15am AEST (Tues).

Can I watch Eagles vs Falcons on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

When is Super Bowl 2025? The 2025 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl 59, will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.