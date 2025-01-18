Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream: how to watch Misfits Boxing online – fight time, full card

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream

You can find the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to tonight's eight-round bout at the Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. Full details on how to watch a Till vs Taylor live stream are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, January 18 Start time (main card): 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT (Sun) Till vs Taylor ring walk time (est): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Sun) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor: preview

Darren Till was due to be fighting Tommy Fury on Saturday night, right up until the former UFC contender announced he might use some of his MMA skills in what was supposed to be a boxing match. Fury duly pulled out, cue a quick scramble for the 32-year-old's professional boxing debut. The Gorilla left the UFC with a 18-5-1 record and the southpaw Scouser brings plenty of fans with him to the Misfits arena.

Antony Taylor was the guy to pickup the Fury Jnr slack, and the former MMA fighter's record in the squared circle stands at 3-3. The Pretty Boy lost to Fury in his second pro boxing bout and there have been a few exhibitions on his resume, too. This will be at a catchweight, but the fighters' differing sizes – Till is taller and naturally far heavier – makes for a fascinating encounter.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream from any location.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor from around the world

Great news, fight fans – streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor in over 200 countries all over the world via their regular subscription packages – i.e. the fight is not on a PPV in many countries. In the US, DAZN prices start at $19.99 a month for a 12-month contract, while a more flexible month-by-month package will set you back $29.99. Sign up for a year in advance – to give you access to boxing, MLB, NHL, golf and plenty more – will cost $249.99. In the UK, you'll pay £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, with an annual subscription cosing £119.99. In Canada, DAZN starts at CA$34.99 per month, or CA$249.99, while for those Down Under in Australia it's AU$19.99 a month. If you're in one of the 200-plus countries not outlined above, check out DAZN's handy page to tell you where the subscription service is available to log in and get watching. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor from anywhere:

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor full card

Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor; Catchweight (8)

Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior; Bridgerweight (4)

Carla Jade vs. Melanie Shah; Lightweight (5)

Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson; Welterweight (4)

Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench; Light heavyweight (4)

Adam Brooks vs Gavinio; Light heavyweight (4)

BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt; Heavyweight (4)

Little T vs. Afghan Dan; Middleweight (4)