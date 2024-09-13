Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

Two teams looking for their first win of the season

Crystal Palace player Eberechi Eze celebrates ahead of the Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream
(Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live streams as as the teams return to Selhurst Park looking to remove the dreaded zero from their wins column. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Last time out, Palace went to Stamford Bridge and came away with a well-earned draw. Eberechi Eze was the man on target that day, and now Eddie Nketiah has joined the club from across town to further bolster their attacking options.

After their spirited draw against Spurs on the first day of the season, the Foxes' return to the Premier League has featured a pair of 2-1 defeats. Relying on 20-odd goals from 37-year-old Jamie Vardy probably requires a Plan B.

Here's where to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live streams in the US

The Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Crystal Palace vs Leicester City isn't one of them.

When does Crystal Palace vs Leicester City start?

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September14.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

