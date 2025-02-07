Chisora vs Wallin live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

Can Del Boy gain a victory in his 49th pro bout?

Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin pose during the weigh in Chisora vs Wallin
(Image credit: Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
The Chisora vs Wallin live stream is a fascinating heavyweight clash between two fighters who have fought the very best in the division. Below we have all the info on how to watch Chisora vs Wallin from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

One of the most popular British fighters of the last two decades, Derek Chisora has hinted that this could be his last year as a professional. The heavyweight has enjoyed a standout career that has seen him challenge the best fighters in the division, including memorable bouts with David Haye, Tyson Fury, Vitali Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

Del Boy is hoping to exit the sport in style and is seeking to inflict just a third defeat on the durable Otto Wallin. The Swedish fighter has only ever lost to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and is a former WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight champion. The stakes are also high for both fighters as the bout will now be an official eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight title.

Read on below for how to watch Chisora vs Wallin live streams online and from anywhere, as well as details about the start time and the undercard.

Use a VPN to watch Chisora vs Wallin from abroad

How to watch Chisora vs Wallin live streams in the UK

The Chisora vs Wallin live stream and undercard are being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ website and app.

You can add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal. Or for no commitment streaming, you can pay £30.99/month for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Another option for those in the UK is DAZN, with subscribers able to access a live stream on the website and app.

There are three different options if you want to watch the fight card on DAZN. The annual saver costs £119.99 annually, the monthly saver (12-month deal) is £14.99 per month and a monthly flexible pass (cancel any time) is £24.99 per month

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Chisora vs Wallin live streams around the world

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin and the whole fight card will be available to live stream on DAZN in more than 200 countries across the globe.

DAZN is available in numerous countries across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. However, there may be exceptions and restrictions in certain regions, so click here to see if the fight is available in your region.

Chisora vs Wallin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Derek Chisora Otto Wallin
NationalityEnglish Swedish
Age4134
Height6' 2"6' 5.5"
Reach74" 78"
Fights4830
Record35-13 (23 KOs)27-2 (1) (15 KOs)

When does Chisora vs Wallin start?

The card begins on Saturday, February 8 at 6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 5.30am AEDT (Sun).

The Chisora vs Wallin ringwalks are expected at approximately 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT (Sun).

What is the full card for Chisora vs Wallin?

Derek Chisora vs Otto WallinHeavyweight

Willy Hutchinson vs Zach ParkerLight heavyweight

Masood Abdullah vs Zak MillerFeatherweight, for the Commonwealth title

Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillanSuper lightweight, for the British and Commonwealth titles

Walter Fury vs Joe HardyMiddleweight

Nathan Heaney vs Sofiane KhatiMiddleweight

Nelson Hysa vs Todorche CvetkovHeavyweight, for the WBO European title

Joe Cooper vs Artjom SpatarMiddleweight

Lewis Williams vs Cristian UwakaHeavyweight

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Mark ButlerSuper featherweight

Leighton Birchall vs Stephen JacksonSuper bantamweight

