How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, what channel is it on?

Find out if Lando Norris can make it two wins from two by watching a Chinese Grand Prix live stream this weekend.

Stream F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2025 online

Race starts 7am GMT / 3am ET – Sunday, March 23

Watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams to see if Lando Norris and his McLaren team can continue their winning start to the F1 season at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The second race of the 2025 Formula 1 schedule sees the top two drivers in last year’s championship, Norris and Max Verstappen, renewing their fierce F1 rivalry. In Australia, Norris finished less than a second ahead of reigning world champion Verstappen, and we’d expect another tight finish in this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix. The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will also be pushing for a place on the podium (and points in the Sprint race), while Ferrari new boy (and seven-time Formula 1 champion) Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to improve on last week’s 10th place.

Here’s a quick guide to how to watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams from anywhere – including an option to watch the Formula 1 action for free.

Can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix for free?

Formula 1 live streams are behind a paywall in many countries, but lucky motor racing fans in Austria and Belgium can watch the Chinese Grand Prix (including practice, Sprint race and qualifying sessions) for free.

Viewers in Austria can tune in on Servus TV, while Belgian viewers can watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams on RTBF Auvio.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix from anywhere

Austrian or Belgian motorsport residents traveling or working overseas will need to use a VPN to access free Chinese Grand Prix F1 streams.

How to watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams online in the US

US viewers can watch the Chinese Grand Prix live in the early hours of Sunday morning on ESPN. The race starts at 3.00am ET / 12.00am PT.

Even if you don’t have cable you don’t need to worry about missing the first race of the F1 season. You can access ESPN via OTT provider Sling TV. You’ll need Sling Orange to watch ESPN, which will cost you $46/month, though new users usually save 50% on their first month.

Every grand prix of the 2025 F1 season will air on Disney-owned ESPN platforms, with races shared between ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The five ABC races are also available on streaming service ESPN Plus.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast Spanish language coverage. As it has in previous seasons, ESPN’s F1 coverage will feature some of Sky Sports’ programming from the UK.

You’ll have to channel hop between various ESPN services to watch other Chinese Grand Prix sessions this weekend. Thursday night/Friday morning’s practice and Sprint qualifying sessions are on ESPN2. Friday night/Saturday morning’s Sprint race and qualifying sessions are on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.

And if you want to tune in on the move, iOS and Android users in the US can watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams via the F1 TV Pro app. It costs $10.99/month or $84.99/year.

If you have access to any of these services but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

Watch Chinese Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend of the Formula 1 season. You can currently get Sky Sports F1 for £15/month on top of your regular Sky TV subscription, and you also have the option to watch the action in up to 4K.

Another place you can watch the Chinese Grand Prix is streaming service Now Sports , which gives you access to 12 Sky Sports channels and on-demand content – though, sadly, not in 4K. It usually costs £34.99/month but is currently available for £26.00/month. You also have the option of a £14.99 Day Membership if you just want to watch the Chinese Grand Prix.

If you don’t mind tuning in a bit later, extended highlights of the Chinese Grand Prix will be available for free on Channel 4 at 1.00pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. Remember, though, that you’ll need a valid UK TV Licence to tune in.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

Where to watch the Chinese Grand Prix in Australia

Formula 1 fans down under can watch every race of the Formula 1 season on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

A subscription to Kayo Standard costs $25/month, but you’ll have to pay $40/month if you want to watch the F1 action in 4K. A 7-day free-trial is available.

Fox Sports' F1 live streams are available through Foxtel.

Going to be outside Oz during the Chinese Grand Prix? Simply download NordVPN to gain access from overseas.

Watch Chinese Grand Prix F1 streams in India

F1 fans in India can watch the entire F1 season – including the Chinese Grand Prix – via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 49 rupees (around 56 cents) per race.

Chinese Grand Prix 2025 schedule & times

Chinese Grand Prix timetable

Friday, March 21

Practice 1 2.30pm AEDT / 3.30am GMT / 11.30pm ET (Thursday)

2.30pm AEDT / 3.30am GMT / 11.30pm ET (Thursday) Sprint qualifying 6.30pm AEDT / 7.30am GMT / 3.30am ET

Saturday, March 22

Sprint race 2.00pm AEDT / 3.00am GMT / 11.00pm ET (Friday)

2.00pm AEDT / 3.00am GMT / 11.00pm ET (Friday) Qualifying 6.00pm AEDT / 7.00am GMT / 3.00am ET

Sunday, March 23

Race 6.00pm AEDT / 7.00am GMT / 3.00am ET

Formula 1 2025 schedule

Round 1: Australia, March 14-16

Round 2: China, March 21-23

Round 3: Japan, April 4-6

Round 4: Bahrain, April 11-13

Round 5: Saudi Arabia, April 18-20

Round 6: Miami, May 2-4

Round 7: Emilia-Romagna, May 16-18

Round 8: Monaco, May 23-25

Round 9: Spain, May 30-June 1

Round 10: Canada, June 13-15

Round 11: Austria, June 27-29

Round 12: Great Britain, July 4-6

Round 13: Belgium, July 25-27

Round 14: Hungary, August 1-3

Round 15: Netherlands, August 29-31

Round 16: Italy, September 5-7

Round 17: Azerbaijan, September 19-21

Round 18: Singapore, October 3-5

Round 19: United States, October 17-19

Round 20: Mexico, October 24-26

Round 21: Brazil, November 7-9

Round 22: Las Vegas, November 20-22

Round 23: Qatar, November 28-30

Round 24: Abu Dhabi, December 5-7