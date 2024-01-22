Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 match from anywhere

Watch Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream

You can watch a FREE Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream on SABC Plus in South Africa. beIN Sports is the official Africa Cup of Nations broadcaster in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while Sky Sports will show this game in the UK. Not in your home country? You can use a VPN to unblock the Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream from anywhere.

Cape Verde vs Egypt: preview

The Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream sees the top two sides in Group B face off with the Pharaohs knowing they must to win guarantee progress to the knockout stages. The Blue Sharks, meanwhile, have already sewn up top spot in the group and sit on six points from six.

Cape Verde have arguably been the team of AFCON 2023 so far. Garry Mendes Rodrigues' 92nd-minute winner in their opening fixture against Ghana set the bar high for the Blue Sharks, but it's a standard head coach Bubista's side have matched ever since. A 3-0 demolition of Mozambique confirmed this is no one-trick pony, with former Man United forward Bebe scoring a 40-yard free-kick that will live long in the memory of the West African archipelago. Qualification may already be confirmed for the last 16, but there's no chance of the islanders taking their foot off the gas.

Egypt, meanwhile, have no doubt what they must do – win. Shorn of Mo Salah's mesmeric talents until the semi-finals at least – assuming they get that far – after the Liverpool forward injured a hamstring in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique last time out, the Pharaohs must improve after picking up just two points thus far. Mostafa Mohamed has scored in both outings thus far and will be the man most likely to secure progress with the pressure on. Though a draw should secure a spot as one of four best third-placed teams, Rui Vitoria will want his team not to get on the front foot an do it the easy way.

Keep reading for all the information you need to get a Cape Verde vs Egypt live stream today, including international TV channels and free streaming options. And to make sure you don't miss another game, check out our general guide to watch every Africa Cup of Nations 2023 match.

Cape Verde vs Egypt – along with every other game at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 – is being streamed for FREE on the SABC Plus website and app.

Other Sub-Saharan African countries can also watch for free thanks to broadcaster New World TV.

And if you're from one of these countries but abroad right now, you can use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream if you find that it's been blocked and unavailable. Full details how follow...

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Africa Cup of Nations is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream AFCON 2023 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use Express's South Africa server to watch SABC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to SABC Plus and watch as if you were back at home.

Global AFCON live streams

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt live streams in the UK

Cape Verde vs Egypt isn't among the BBC's free game allocation in the UK, so you'll need Sky Sports to watch. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football with a 8pm GMT kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt without cable in the US

Sports broadcaster beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show Cape Verde vs Egypt and every other game of AFCON 2023 stateside. This games starts at 3pm ET / 12pm ET. As well as being able to watch direct or on a variety of cable plans, you can alternatively watch Africa Cup of Nations football on an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt: live stream in Canada

Just as it does south of the border, beIN Sports has AFCON 2023 exclusivity in Canada. It's available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Cape Verde vs Egypt in Australia

Cape Verde vs Egypt live streams will be shown on beIN Sports in Australia, with the action starting at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt in New Zealand

And beIN Sports rounds out the international viewing options for AFCON in New Zealand. You'll need to be up at 9am NZT on Tuesday to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt. The service costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and there's a one-week FREE trial available for new customers to beIN.