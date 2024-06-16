How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia live stream: Euro 2024 online

Belgium vs Slovakia at the Waldstadion will see Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' attempt to live up to their billing. With a squad that combines the experience of players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku with an injection of fresh talent, the signs are good for the Red Devils. Despite being unbeaten since Domenico Tedesco took charge in March 2023, Belgium are not considered a favourite for the tournament, but that could quickly change.

Slovakia will have their work cut out to advance from Group E, but they've now qualified for three European Championships in a row, so their tournament experience is growing. It's not the youngest squad – midfielder Juraj Kucka is 37 years old – but in Milan Skriniar, David Hancko, and Stanislav Lobotka there's undeniable quality in the side. However, one big question remains: where are the goals going to come from?

Group E is a tough one to call, so read on for everything you need to know about how to watch a Belgium vs Slovakia live stream.

Belgium vs Slovakia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Monday, June 17

Monday, June 17 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Belgium vs Slovakia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Belgium vs Slovakia for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Belgium vs Slovakia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia live stream in the US

The Belgium vs Slovakia live stream is on FS1 and Vix in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Belgium vs Slovakia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Belgium vs Slovakia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Monday 17 June 2024. Here are the Belgium vs Slovakia kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm / 9am ET / PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Tues 18)

Australia – 2am AEST (Tues 18)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Tues 18)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).