Australian Grand Prix 2025: How to watch F1 First Practice race online from anywhere

First practice: Friday, March 14 at 12.30pm AEDT (local) / 1.30am GMT / 9.30pm ET (Thursday)

Race: Sunday, March 16 at 3.00pm AEDT (local) / 4.00am GMT / 12.00am ET

The 2025 F1 season is about to get underway with the Australian Grand Prix. Twenty drivers representing 10 teams will be racing around the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne in a bid to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is chasing his fifth consecutive world title, but he’s sure to face stiff competition from last year’s runner up, McLaren’s Lando Norris, and the third-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. There’ll also be plenty of attention on Leclerc’s new teammate in the famous red car, as Lewis Hamilton makes his debut for the Italian outfit.

Here’s a quick guide to how to watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere – including an option to watch for free.

Can I watch the Australian Grand Prix for free?

F1 fans down under can watch practice, qualifying and the Australian Grand Prix itself for free on the 10Play streaming service. Terrestrial TV viewers can also watch Saturday qualifying and the race on Channel 10.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix from anywhere

Although the Australian Grand Prix is available for free on 10Play, the streaming platform is only available in Australia.

Aussie motorsport lovers traveling or working overseas will need to use a VPN to access free Australian Grand Prix F1 streams.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix live streams online in the US

You can watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Saturday night/Sunday morning on ESPN in the US. The race starts at midnight (ET) on Sunday.

Thursday night’s first practice session (9.30pm ET) is available on ESPNews and streaming service ESPN+, with the second practice session (1.00am ET on Friday morning) on ESPN2.

Friday night’s practice session (9.30pm ET) is on ESPN3 and ESPN+, while qualifying (1.00am ET on Saturday morning) is on ESPNU.

Even if you don’t have cable you don’t need to worry about missing the first race of the F1 season. You can access ESPN via OTT provider Sling TV. You’ll need Sling Orange to watch ESPN, which will cost you $40/month, though new users usually save 50% on their first month.

Every grand prix of the 2025 F1 season will air on Disney-owned ESPN platforms, with races shared between ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The five ABC races are also available on streaming service ESPN Plus.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast Spanish language coverage. As it has in previous seasons, ESPN’s F1 coverage will include some of Sky Sports’ programming from the UK.

Watch Australian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend this season. You can currently get Sky Sports F1 for £15/month on top of your regular Sky TV subscription, and you have the option to watch the action in up to 4K.

Another option is streaming service Now Sports , which gives you access to to 12 Sky Sports channels and on-demand content – though, sadly, not in 4K. It usually costs £34.99/month but is currently available for £26.00/month. You also have the option of a £14.99 Day Membership if you just want to watch the Australian Grand Prix.

Extended highlights will be available for free on Channel 4 at 1.00pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, but don’t forget that you’ll need a valid UK TV Licence to tune in.

Where to watch the Australian Grand Prix in Australia

As previously mentioned, Aussie viewers can watch the Australian Grand Prix for free on 10Play and Channel 10. This is the only race of the season available free-to-air down under.

You can also watch this – and every other race of the F1 season – on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

A subscription to Kayo Standard costs $25/month, but you’ll have to pay $40/month if you want to watch the F1 action in 4K. A 7-day free-trial is available.

Fox Sports' F1 live streams are available through Foxtel.

Watch Australian Grand Prix live streams in India

F1 fans in India can watch the entire F1 season via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 49 rupees (around 56 cents) per race.

Australian Grand Prix timetable

Friday, March 14

Practice 1 12.30pm AEDT / 1.30am GMT / 9.30pm ET (Thursday)

12.30pm AEDT / 1.30am GMT / 9.30pm ET (Thursday) Practice 2 4.00pm AEDT / 5.00am GMT / 1.00am ET

Saturday, March 15

Practice 3 12.30pm AEDT / 1.30am GMT / 9.30pm ET (Thursday)

12.30pm AEDT / 1.30am GMT / 9.30pm ET (Thursday) Qualifying 4.00pm AEDT / 5.00am GMT / 1.00am ET

Sunday, March 16

Race 3.00pm AEDT / 4.00am GMT / 12.00am ET

Formula 1 2025 schedule

Round 1: Australia, March 14-16

Round 2: China, March 21-23

Round 3: Japan, April 4-6

Round 4: Bahrain, April 11-13

Round 5: Saudi Arabia, April 18-20

Round 6: Miami, May 2-4

Round 7: Emilia-Romagna, May 16-18

Round 8: Monaco, May 23-25

Round 9: Spain, May 30-June 1

Round 10: Canada, June 13-15

Round 11: Austria, June 27-29

Round 12: Great Britain, July 4-6

Round 13: Belgium, July 25-27

Round 14: Hungary, August 1-3

Round 15: Netherlands, August 29-31

Round 16: Italy, September 5-7

Round 17: Azerbaijan, September 19-21

Round 18: Singapore, October 3-5

Round 19: United States, October 17-19

Round 20: Mexico, October 24-26

Round 21: Brazil, November 7-9

Round 22: Las Vegas, November 20-22

Round 23: Qatar, November 28-30

Round 24: Abu Dhabi, December 5-7