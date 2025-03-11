Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League online

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream sees the bitter rivals renew hostilities as the home side look to overhaul a one-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams.

Despite succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the Bernebeu, last week, Atletico Madrid will feel they are very much in this tie and will be confident of turning things around at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Diego Simeone’s side have the best home record in La Liga this season and possess plenty of attacking talent. However, they come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Getafe that saw them drop to third in the league table.

Real Madrid may have lost three games in the group stage and needed the play-offs to reach the last-16, but they know exactly what it takes to win this competition. Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced two pieces of individual brilliance to secure the 2-1 win in the first leg and have the firepower to overcome even the most well-drilled defense. That proved to be the case again at the weekend as Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius helped Madrid secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Here's where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid via live stream: A quick guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, March 12

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT /

8pm GMT Best streams Paramount Plus (US)

Discovery Plus (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25 will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions League League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.

Oceania

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid? The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).