Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League online

How-to
By
published

The defending European champions hold a slender advantage after their 2-1 win at the Bernebeu

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Aitor Alcalde)
Jump to:

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream sees the bitter rivals renew hostilities as the home side look to overhaul a one-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from anywhere, with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams.

Despite succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the Bernebeu, last week, Atletico Madrid will feel they are very much in this tie and will be confident of turning things around at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Diego Simeone’s side have the best home record in La Liga this season and possess plenty of attacking talent. However, they come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Getafe that saw them drop to third in the league table.

Real Madrid may have lost three games in the group stage and needed the play-offs to reach the last-16, but they know exactly what it takes to win this competition. Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced two pieces of individual brilliance to secure the 2-1 win in the first leg and have the firepower to overcome even the most well-drilled defense. That proved to be the case again at the weekend as Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius helped Madrid secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Here's where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid via live stream: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, March 12
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT /
    8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on my mobile?

Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid warms up during the LaLiga match ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 clash
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV, team news
Erling Haaland of Man City during the Champions League game against Club Brugge
Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV today
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg online and on TV, team news
UEFA Champions League trophy
How to watch Champions League 2024/25: live stream options, TV channels and key dates, last 16 second legs
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to secure a place in Sunday&#039;s Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa final 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch today’s Spanish Supercopa final online, team news
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce ahead of the Real Sociedad vs Man United Europa League clash
Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online from anywhere, team news
Latest in Entertainment
Indy the Dog sitting in front of the TV
South by Southwest has given me 4 new horror movies to look forward to, including one from a dog's perspective
Paul Rudd on the ground looking up at a unicorn, whose legs are visible
I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025
Cheltenham racing festival 2024 day four: Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs crosses the finishing line for victory in the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League in March 2025
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League online
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attending a press conference before a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match in March 2025
Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain watches the ball during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match in March 2025
Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Latest in How Tos
Cheltenham racing festival 2024 day four: Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs crosses the finishing line for victory in the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League in March 2025
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League online
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attending a press conference before a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match in March 2025
Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain watches the ball during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match in March 2025
Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Still from the sneak peek trailer of Ring &amp; Friends showing the ex-beatles singer on stage at the Ryman
Ringo & Friends at The Ryman: how to watch the country music show online
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
More about entertainment
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attending a press conference before a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match in March 2025

Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online
Cheltenham racing festival 2024 day four: Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs crosses the finishing line for victory in the Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online
AirPods Pro 2 out of their case on a wooden surface

Camera-toting AirPods with Apple Intelligence said to be in active development – but the idea may be too flawed to take off
See more latest