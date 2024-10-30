Preston vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere

How-to
By
published

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs

Arsenal players celebrate a goal in a huddle with Declan Rice turned to the camera pumping his fist.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Stuart MacFarlane)
Jump to:

Watch today's Preston vs Arsenal live stream to see if the home side can pull off a major upset or whether the Gunners will advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Below we have all the information on how to watch Preston vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Due to the sheer number of injuries Arsenal are dealing with, it would be no surprise if Mikel Arteta makes wholesale changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Liverpool. With the likes of Bakayo Saka, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz expected to be on the bench, teenagers Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Josh Nichols may be handed a chance to impress.

Preston will be hoping to take advantage against a second-string Arsenal but it won’t be easy for a side that sit 16th in the Championship. Paul Heckingbottom’s team also come into the fixture on the back of throwing away a three-goal lead in the draw with Plymouth on Saturday. However, they have upset Premier League opposition in the EFL Cup courtesy of a record-breaking 16-15 penalty-shootout success over Fulham in the last round.

Here's where to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup action from anywhere.

Watch Preston vs Arsenal Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Wednesday, October 30
  • Start time: 3.45am ET / 7.45pm BST

Best free live streams

FREE Preston vs Arsenal live stream broadcasters

You can watch Preston vs Arsenal for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo and via CBSSports.com in the US

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch CBS Sports Golazo as if you were back home in the US. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Preston vs Arsenal stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Preston vs Arsenal live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The Preston vs Arsenal live stream is on CBS Sports Golazo in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features CBS Sports Golazo, you can watch Preston vs Arsenal live online on the Paramount+ streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

How to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The Preston vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Official Preston vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

When does Preston vs Arsenal start?

Preston vs Arsenal kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 4745pm BST on Wednesday, October 30.

Can I watch Preston vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.