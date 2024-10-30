Preston vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere
A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs
Watch today's Preston vs Arsenal live stream to see if the home side can pull off a major upset or whether the Gunners will advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Below we have all the information on how to watch Preston vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Due to the sheer number of injuries Arsenal are dealing with, it would be no surprise if Mikel Arteta makes wholesale changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Liverpool. With the likes of Bakayo Saka, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz expected to be on the bench, teenagers Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Josh Nichols may be handed a chance to impress.
Preston will be hoping to take advantage against a second-string Arsenal but it won’t be easy for a side that sit 16th in the Championship. Paul Heckingbottom’s team also come into the fixture on the back of throwing away a three-goal lead in the draw with Plymouth on Saturday. However, they have upset Premier League opposition in the EFL Cup courtesy of a record-breaking 16-15 penalty-shootout success over Fulham in the last round.
Here's where to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup action from anywhere.
Watch Preston vs Arsenal Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Start time: 3.45am ET / 7.45pm BST
Best free live streams
- CBS Sports Golazo (US)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Preston vs Arsenal live stream broadcasters
You can watch Preston vs Arsenal for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo and via CBSSports.com in the US
Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch CBS Sports Golazo as if you were back home in the US. It's easy to download and use. Details below.
Use a VPN to watch any Preston vs Arsenal stream
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Preston vs Arsenal live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
How to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams in the US
The Preston vs Arsenal live stream is on CBS Sports Golazo in the US.
If you don't have a cable plan that features CBS Sports Golazo, you can watch Preston vs Arsenal live online on the Paramount+ streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.
How to watch Preston vs Arsenal live streams in the UK
The Preston vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.
Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.
Official Preston vs Arsenal broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Preston vs Arsenal live streams▼
Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup live streams via Startimes Sports Life.
Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.
Americas
Click to see more Preston vs Arsenal live streams▼
- Canada
Dazn Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup in Canada.
- Latin America
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Preston vs Arsenal live streams▼
The Carabao Cup 2024/25 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Denmark, Norway, Sweden
Carabao Cup live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay.
- Estonia
There will be coverage of Carabo Cup 2024/25 in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia.
- France
In France, the Carabao Cup 2024/25 rights are owned by BeinSports.
- Hungary
Arena 4 is the place to watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Portugal
Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup in Portugal.
Asia
Click to see more Preston vs Arsenal live streams▼
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and Carabao Cup games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
Oceania
Click to see more Preston vs Arsenal live streams▼
- Australia
Bein Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Australia.
When does Preston vs Arsenal start?
Preston vs Arsenal kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 4745pm BST on Wednesday, October 30.
Can I watch Preston vs Arsenal on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
