Michigan vs Washington live stream: how to watch CFP National Championship 2024 online from anywhere

Watch a Michigan vs Washington live stream

You can watch a Michigan vs Washington live stream on Fox in the US. College football fans in Australia can watch CFP National Championship 2024 on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Michigan vs Washington is being shown on TSN, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Monday, January 8 Kick-off: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 1.30am GMT (Tue) / 12.30pm AEDT (Tue) TV channel: ESPN Live stream: TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Michigan vs Washington preview

It's easy to get carried away with games as monumental as the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, but the matchup of the No.1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and No.2-ranked Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on Monday is well worth frothing over.

Not only is it an encounter between the only two unbeaten teams in the country, but it also pits college football's top-ranked defense (Michigan) against its top-ranked offense (Washington). The quality of play will be through the roof – as you'd expect it to be in the season decider – but clashes of style don't get starker than this.

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines lived up to their reputation by racking up six sacks and producing the game-winning stop in OT against Alabama, casting off their playoff curse in the process. J. J. McCarthy and 25-TD RB Blake Corum took care of offensive matters in the hard-fought 27-20 victory, though ominously, Washington's offense has only fallen short of that total three times this season.

Maxwell Award winner Michael Penix Jr.'s arsenal is stacked with receivers. Consensus all-American Rome Odunze is his favorite target, but Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan will keep the Michigan secondary guessing. Kalen DeBoer's men did suffer a potential blow in their 37-31 victory over the Texans, however, with 16-TD RB Dillon Johnson picking up a foot problem late on.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Michigan vs Washington live stream wherever you are.

Michigan vs Washington live stream: watch in the US without cable

College football fans can watch Michigan vs Washington on ESPN in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Monday. How to watch CFP National Championship 2024 without cable: If you don't have ESPN on cable, fear not. A subscription to the OTT streaming service Sling TV would sort you out. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, and usually costs $40, but you'll get a discount on your first month if you're a new user. A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan. A subscription costs $74.99 per month but you'll get $20 off your first month. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access Michigan vs Washington coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Michigan vs Washington from outside your country

We've set out how you can livestream Michigan vs Washington in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in to CFP National Championship 2024 like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to livestream Michigan vs Washington from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Michigan vs Washington

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Michigan vs Washington live stream in Canada

Michigan vs Washington is being shown by TSN in Canada. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a CFP National Championship live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the game due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Michigan vs Washington coverage wherever you are.

Michigan vs Washington live stream in the UK

The Michigan vs Washington game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, but be warned that kick-off is set for 12.30am GMT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to livestream Michigan vs Washington as if you were at home.

Watch a Michigan vs Washington live stream in Australia