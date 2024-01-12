Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 from anywhere

Watch an Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live stream

The Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau at AFCON 2023 will be free on BBC iPlayer in the UK streaming free on the New World TV website and app in Sub-Saharan Africa. It's on beIN Sports in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: preview

Given the level of talent Ivory Coast have enjoyed over the past couple of decades – from Didier Drogba to the Toures – it's surprising that the Elephants only count two Africa Cup of Nations titles in their trophy room.

Hosts for the 2023 jamboree, the Ivorians will hope 70-year-old French boss Jean-Louis Gasset – one-time assistant to Laurent Blanc for Les Bleus – can knit together a squad led by Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller, recently recovered from cancer diagnosis. Throw in Brighton winger Simon Adingra, plus Wily Boly and Serge Aurier in defence and the hosts will hope to start with a bang.

Guinea-Bissau have never made it beyond the group stage of AFCON, or even won a match in the finals, but there could be no better stage for Baciro Cande's side to upset the apple cart than by beating the hosts in the tournament's opening night. Nicknamed the Djurtus after the hunting dog native to the country, they can count on Bolton forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, who recently declared for the nation, with teenager Franculino Dju highly rated by Danish side Midtjylland.

In this guide, we explain how to get an Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live stream and watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, with the help of a VPN if you're away traveling at the moment.

FREE Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live streams

The UK's BBC iPlayer (free to watch with a TV licence) will 10 games from AFCON 2023, including Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, both semi-finals and the final.

Just like it has for the Champions League, broadcaster New World TV has secured the rights to live stream all 52 2023 Africa Cup of Nations matches, including Ivory in Sub-Saharan Africa.

That means you can watch AFCON games for FREE on the New World TV website and app.

If you're from a Sub-Saharan country but are overseas when AFCON 2023 is on, it's possible to use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau soccer

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use Express's UK server to watch BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live streams

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live streams in the UK

The BBC will stream Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau for free along with 9 other AFCON 2023 matches. Sky Sports, though, has been named as the broadcaster for all 52 games in the UK. They will be shown across its Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix channels. That includes Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau too. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau without cable in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023, including Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: live stream soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in Canada. That means you can watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau in Australia

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is listed among beIN Sports' list of upcoming competitions, so you can enjoy Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Down Under. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.