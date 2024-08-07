How to watch women's Water Polo semi-finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

How-to
By
published

Women's water polo semi-finals broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Beatriz Ortiz Munoz, in a black swimming costume and hat, rise from the water with the ball for Spain in the water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Adam Pretty)
Jump to:

Watch women's water polo semi-finals at Olympics 2024 with the US team looking to battle their way into the final for a chance to make it four golds in a row. Below we have all the information on how to watch women's water polo semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Kicking off the semi-finals are the reigning Olympic champions, but not all is rosy in the US camp. They fell to a surprise loss to Spain in the groups thanks to a brutal five-goal assault from Beatriz Ortiz, and then only squeezed past Hungary in the quarters in a repeat of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships final earlier in the year. They face Australia who won the inaugural women's Olympic water polo event back in 2000, but haven't featured in the final again since.

Spain are the only undefeated nation in this year's tournament, and reinforced their status as new favorites to improve on last time's silver with an 18-8 crushing of Canada in the quarter-final. Their opponents, the Netherlands, must be regarded as the Games' surprise package. They'll be embracing the spirit of their gold in 2008 to try and force their way into the gold medal match.

Here's where to watch women's water polo semi-finals and all 2024 Olympics water polo live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch women's water polo semi-finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 8
  • Start times: 8.35am ET / 1.35pm BST & 1.35pm ET / 6.35pm BST

Best free streams

FREE women's water polo semi-finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch women's water polo semi-finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic women's water polo semi-finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's water polo semi-finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch women's water polo semi-finals Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's water polo semi-finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA Network in the US. There is a replay on NBC later in the day.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's water polo semi-finals Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic women's water polo semi-finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's water polo semi-finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's water polo semi-finals free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's water polo semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's water polo semi-finals takes place on Thursday, August 8.

Start times are at approximately 8.35am ET / 1.35pm BST for semi-final 1 (Australia vs USA), and then 1.35pm ET / 6.35pm BST for semi-final 2 (Netherlands vs Spain).

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's water polo semi-finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.