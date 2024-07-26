How to watch Water Polo at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Water polo broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Maggie Steffens of Team USA throws the ball in a water polo match ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / BSR Agency)
Watch water polo at Olympics 2024 for plenty of action in this game that requires toughness and extraordinary levels of fitness. Below we have all the information on how to watch water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Croatia are the current men’s World Champions and go into the Games as the team to beat. As with Olympic handball, Hungary are also strong in this sport. They picked up bronze medals in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the last Olympics and have a total of 9 water polo golds. Serbia are the reigning men’s gold medalists and won’t give that up without a fight, and don't forget about Greece either.

It was the USA who came away with the women’s gold medal last time and they are the current World Champions too. The team is led by the brilliantly utility Maggie Steffens and supported by Taylor Swift who invited them all to her Eras Tour concert. It all means they are the team to beat once again. Hungarian Rita Keszthelyi is another one of the players to watch out for and she could help her nation stop the Team USA dominance. Spain won the silver medal 3 years ago and at London 2012. They have every chance of impressing once again.

Here's where to watch water polo and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch water polo at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 11
  • Daily start: 8am ET / 1pm BST
  • Finals dates: August 10 – 11

Best free streams

FREE water polo Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch water polo at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic water polo.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic water polo for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch water polo Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The water polo live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and CNBC, E! and USA in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch water polo Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic water polo broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic water polo for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include water polo free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the water polo at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic water polo takes place between July 27 and August 10. Start times are at approximately 8am ET / 1pm BSTeach day.

The 2024 Olympic water polo medal days and finals are on August 10 – 11.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic water polo on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

