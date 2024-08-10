How to watch Serbia vs Croatia men's Water Polo final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Marko Zuvela and Marko Bijac of Team Croatia celebrate Croatia's victory ahead of the men's water polo final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer)
Watch the Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final at Olympics 2024 as the the battle of the Balkans is set to play out in the pool. Below we have all the information on how to watch Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Despite the losses that both nations suffered in the group stage, it was probably inevitable that we'd end up with a local derby in the men's water polo final. In Serbia, you have the Olympic champions from the last two games and a country that hasn't failed to medal in the sport for almost three decades.

Croatia may be reigning world champions, but they've also done things the hard way to set up a shot for first Olympic title since the London games. Wins in the knockouts of two and one points over Spain and Hungary respectively shows how hard their passage has been. And with the neighboring countries similarly placed in the overall medal table, expect them to go all out for a potentially decisive gold on Sunday.

Here's where to watch the men's water polo final and all 2024 Olympics water polo live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 11
  • Start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Serbia vs Croatia Olympic men's water polo final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Serbia vs Croatia Olympic men's water polo final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad.

How to watch Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and the USA Network in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's water polo final broadcasters by region

Can I watch Serbia vs Croatia 2024 Olympic men's water polo final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include men's water polo final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Serbia vs Croatia men's water polo final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Serbia vs Croatia 2024 Olympic men's water polo final takes place on Sunday, August 11.

Start time is at approximately 8am ET / 1pm BST.

Can I watch Serbia vs Croatia 2024 Olympic men's water polo final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.