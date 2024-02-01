Watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream 2024 swimming online, TV channels, schedule

Shixin Li in action for Australia at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Watch World Aquatics Championships live stream 2024

Looking to watch World Aquatics Championships swimming? The whole event is free on CBC Sports in Canada and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the World Aquatics Championships is live on Peacock, while in the UK it's on Discovery Plus. Away from home? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service.

You'll find full details on how to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream just below.

World Aquatics Championships 2024: preview

Seventy-six gold medals will separate the best from the rest at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, a 17-day event that encompasses six aquatic disciplines: artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo and, of course, swimming.

It's a highly unusual event, because the Olympics are only a few months away. Never before have the World Aquatics Championships and Olympic Games taken place in the same year, and what's crazier still is that Doha 2024 is the last-chance saloon for numerous athletes that are yet to qualify for Paris 2024.

Tom Daley, Kate Douglass and Adam Peaty will be three of the main attractions, though as far as stories go, there are none as fascinating as that of 1m and 3m diver Li Shixin, who won back-to-back world titles for China, before retiring and coaching Australia, gaining Aussie citizenship, coming out of retirement to represent the Blue Ensign, and immediately picking up where he left off.

Here's how to watch World Aquatics Championships live streams wherever you are. We’ve also listed the full 2024 World Aquatics Championships schedule further down the page.

Watch the World Aquatics Championships for free in Canada

How to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream for free in Canada

Interested parties in Canada can live stream the 2024 World Aquatics Championships on the CBC Sports website for free. It has by far the most comprehensive coverage worldwide. Coverage starts as early as 3am ET / 12am PT on some days so, if you're looking to watch as much of Doha 24 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the World Aquatics Championships from abroad.

Watch World Aquatics Championships from outside your country

How to watch World Aquatics Championships live streams from outside your country

If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a World Aquatics Championships 2024 live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for CBC Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – CBC Sports for Canadians abroad.

Watch the World Aquatics Championships for free in Australia

How to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream for free in Australia

Swimming fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as they can watch World Aquatics Championships 2024 on Channel 9 and 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE World Aquatics Championships live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships on 9Now from abroad.

Watch the World Aquatics Championships in the US

Watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream swimming in the US without cable

The World Aquatics Championships are exclusive to Peacock in the US, with a subscription starting at $5.99 a month. In addition to the swimming, Peacock gets you Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, athletics and French Open tennis. Alternatively, you can pay $11.99 per month for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus. Remember: Canadians traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships on CBC Sports from abroad.

Watch the World Aquatics Championships in the UK

How to watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream in the UK

The World Aquatics Championships are no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, watersports fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the World Aquatics Championships free on 9Now from abroad.

Schedule and events

World Aquatics Championships schedule and events

Artistic Swimming: Feb 2-10

Diving: Feb 2-10

Open Water: Feb 3-8

Water Polo: Feb 4-17

Swimming: Feb 11-18

High diving: Feb 13-15

(All times GMT)

Fri, Feb 2

12.30pm - Diving - Mixed 3m & 10m Team Finals

4pm - Diving - Women 1m Springboard Finals

Sat, Feb 3

7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Women 10km Finals

11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Solo Technical Finals

1pm - Diving - Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Finals

4pm - Diving - Men 1m Springboard Finals

Sun, Feb 4

6am - Water Polo - Women Kazakhstan vs Brazil

7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Men 10km Finals

7.30am - Water Polo - Women China vs Spain

9am - Water Polo - Women Greece vs France

10.30am - Water Polo - Women Australia vs Singapore

11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Acrobatic Finals

12pm - Water Polo - Women Hungary vs New Zealand

12.30pm - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Synchro Finals

1.30pm - Water Polo - Women GBR vs Italy

4pm - Water Polo - Women USA vs Netherlands

5pm - Artistic Swimming - Mixed Duet Technical Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Women South Africa vs Canada

Mon, Feb 5

6am - Water Polo - Men South Africa vs Spain

7am - Diving - Women 10m Platform Semi-Finals

7.30am - Water Polo - Men China vs Greece

9am - Water Polo - Men Brazil vs France

10.30am - Water Polo - Men Croatia vs Australia

11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Duet Technical Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Men Japan vs Serbia

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Montenegro vs USA

3.30pm - Diving - Women 10m Platform Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Men Italy vs Kazakhstan

5pm - Artistic Swimming - Men Solo technical Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Romania vs Hungary

Tue, Feb 6

6am - Water Polo - Women France vs China

7.30am - Water Polo - Women New Zealand vs Australia

9am - Water Polo - Women Canada vs GBR

10.30am - Water Polo - Women Singapore vs Hungary

11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Technical Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Women Italy vs South Africa

2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Netherlands vs Kazakhstan

3.30pm - Diving - Women 10m Platform Synchro Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Women Spain vs Greece

5pm - Artistic Swimming - Women Solo Free Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Brazil vs USA

Wed, Feb 7

6am - Water Polo - Men France vs China

7am - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Semi-Finals

7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Women 5km

7.30am - Water Polo - Men Greece vs Brazil

9am - Water Polo - Men USA vs Japan

10am - Open Water Swimming - Men 5km Finals

10am - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Synchro Finals

10.30am - Water Polo - Men Australia vs South Africa

1pm - Water Polo - Men Kazakhstan vs Romania

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Serbia vs Montenegro

3.30pm - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Men Spain vs Croatia

5pm - Artistic Swimming - Men Solo Free Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Hungary vs Italy

Thu, Feb 8

6am - Water Polo - Women Singapore vs New Zealand

7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Mixed 4 x 1,500m Relay Finals

7.30am - Water Polo - Women South Africa vs GBR

9am - Water Polo - Women Italy vs Canada

10.30am - Water Polo - Women Hungary vs Australia

11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Duet Free Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Women Brazil vs Netherlands

3.30pm - Water Polo - Women USA vs Kazakhstan

3.30pm - Diving - Men 10m Platform Synchro Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Women Spain vs France

5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Greece vs China

Fri, Feb 9

6am - Water Polo - Men Montenegro vs Japan

7am - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Semi-Finals

7.30am - Water Polo - Men Kazakhstan vs Hungary

9am - Water Polo - Men Romania vs Italy

10.30am - Water Polo - Men Australia vs Spain

11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Free Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Men South Africa vs Croatia

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Serbia vs USA

3.30pm - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Men Greece vs France

5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Brazil vs China

Sat, Feb 10

6am - Water Polo - Women

6.30am - Artistic Swimming - Mixed Duet Free Finals

7am - Diving - Men 10m Platform Semi-Finals

7.30am - Water Polo - Women

9am - Water Polo - Women

10.30am - Diving - Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Women

2.30pm - Water Polo - Women

3.30pm - Diving - Men 10m Platform Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Women

Sun, Feb 11

6am - Water Polo - Men

6.30am - Swimming - Women 400m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 400m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

7.30am - Water Polo - Men

9am - Water Polo - Men

1pm - Water Polo - Men

2pm - Water Polo - Men

4pm - Swimming - Women 400m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 400m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Men



Mon Feb 12

6am - Water Polo - Women Classification

6.30am - Swimming - Women 1500m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Heats

7.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification

9am - Water Polo - Women Classification

10.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification

1pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals

2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals

Tue, Feb 13

6am - Water Polo - Men Classification

6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 800m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Heats

7.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification

9am - Water Polo - Men Classification

10.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification

1pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 1500m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals

5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals

Wed, Feb 14

6am - Water Polo - Women Classification

6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

7.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification

8am - High Diving - Women 20m Finals

9am - Water Polo - Women Classification

11.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification

1pm - Water Polo - Women Semi-Finals

2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 800m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Finals

Thu, Feb 15

6am - Water Polo - Men Classification

6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Heats

7.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification

8am - High Diving - Men 27m Finals

9am - Water Polo - Men Classification

11.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification

1pm - Water Polo - Men Semi-Finals

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Finals

Fri, Feb 16

6.30am - Swimming - Women 800m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats

7am - Water Polo - Women Classification

8.30am - Water Polo - Women Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Women Classification

2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Finals

Sat, Feb 17

6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 1500m Freestyle Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats

7am - Water Polo - Men Classification

8.30am - Water Polo - Men Finals

1pm - Water Polo - Men Classification

2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 800m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Finals

4pm - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals

Sun, Feb 18

6.30am - Swimming - Women 400m Medley Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Women 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 400m Medley Heats

6.30am - Swimming - Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 400m Medley Finals

4pm - Swimming - Women 4 x 100m Medley Relay Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 1500m Freestyle Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 400m Medley Finals

4pm - Swimming - Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay Finals