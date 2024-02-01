Watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream 2024 swimming online, TV channels, schedule
Splashdown for Doha 2024
Watch World Aquatics Championships live stream 2024
Looking to watch World Aquatics Championships swimming? The whole event is free on CBC Sports in Canada and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the World Aquatics Championships is live on Peacock, while in the UK it's on Discovery Plus. Away from home? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service.
You'll find full details on how to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream just below.
|Dates: Friday, February 2 - Sunday, February 18
|FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS), CBC Sports (CAN)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
World Aquatics Championships 2024: preview
Seventy-six gold medals will separate the best from the rest at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, a 17-day event that encompasses six aquatic disciplines: artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo and, of course, swimming.
It's a highly unusual event, because the Olympics are only a few months away. Never before have the World Aquatics Championships and Olympic Games taken place in the same year, and what's crazier still is that Doha 2024 is the last-chance saloon for numerous athletes that are yet to qualify for Paris 2024.
Tom Daley, Kate Douglass and Adam Peaty will be three of the main attractions, though as far as stories go, there are none as fascinating as that of 1m and 3m diver Li Shixin, who won back-to-back world titles for China, before retiring and coaching Australia, gaining Aussie citizenship, coming out of retirement to represent the Blue Ensign, and immediately picking up where he left off.
Here's how to watch World Aquatics Championships live streams wherever you are. We’ve also listed the full 2024 World Aquatics Championships schedule further down the page.
Watch the World Aquatics Championships for free in Canada
How to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream for free in Canada
Interested parties in Canada can live stream the 2024 World Aquatics Championships on the CBC Sports website for free. It has by far the most comprehensive coverage worldwide.
Coverage starts as early as 3am ET / 12am PT on some days so, if you're looking to watch as much of Doha 24 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch the World Aquatics Championships from abroad.
Watch World Aquatics Championships from outside your country
How to watch World Aquatics Championships live streams from outside your country
If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.
By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.
Use a VPN to watch a World Aquatics Championships 2024 live stream from anywhere:
ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships 2024
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for CBC Sports.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – CBC Sports for Canadians abroad.
Watch the World Aquatics Championships for free in Australia
How to watch a World Aquatics Championships live stream for free in Australia
Swimming fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as they can watch World Aquatics Championships 2024 on Channel 9 and 9Gem.
That means viewers can also fire up a FREE World Aquatics Championships live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia?
Use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships on 9Now from abroad.
Watch the World Aquatics Championships in the US
Watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream swimming in the US without cable
The World Aquatics Championships are exclusive to Peacock in the US, with a subscription starting at $5.99 a month.
In addition to the swimming, Peacock gets you Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, athletics and French Open tennis. Alternatively, you can pay $11.99 per month for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus.
Remember: Canadians traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Championships on CBC Sports from abroad.
Watch the World Aquatics Championships in the UK
How to watch World Aquatics Championships: live stream in the UK
The World Aquatics Championships are no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, watersports fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in.
A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the World Aquatics Championships free on 9Now from abroad.
Schedule and events
World Aquatics Championships schedule and events
- Artistic Swimming: Feb 2-10
- Diving: Feb 2-10
- Open Water: Feb 3-8
- Water Polo: Feb 4-17
- Swimming: Feb 11-18
- High diving: Feb 13-15
(All times GMT)
Fri, Feb 2
12.30pm - Diving - Mixed 3m & 10m Team Finals
4pm - Diving - Women 1m Springboard Finals
Sat, Feb 3
7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Women 10km Finals
11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Solo Technical Finals
1pm - Diving - Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Finals
4pm - Diving - Men 1m Springboard Finals
Sun, Feb 4
6am - Water Polo - Women Kazakhstan vs Brazil
7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Men 10km Finals
7.30am - Water Polo - Women China vs Spain
9am - Water Polo - Women Greece vs France
10.30am - Water Polo - Women Australia vs Singapore
11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Acrobatic Finals
12pm - Water Polo - Women Hungary vs New Zealand
12.30pm - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Synchro Finals
1.30pm - Water Polo - Women GBR vs Italy
4pm - Water Polo - Women USA vs Netherlands
5pm - Artistic Swimming - Mixed Duet Technical Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Women South Africa vs Canada
Mon, Feb 5
6am - Water Polo - Men South Africa vs Spain
7am - Diving - Women 10m Platform Semi-Finals
7.30am - Water Polo - Men China vs Greece
9am - Water Polo - Men Brazil vs France
10.30am - Water Polo - Men Croatia vs Australia
11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Duet Technical Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Men Japan vs Serbia
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Montenegro vs USA
3.30pm - Diving - Women 10m Platform Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Men Italy vs Kazakhstan
5pm - Artistic Swimming - Men Solo technical Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Romania vs Hungary
Tue, Feb 6
6am - Water Polo - Women France vs China
7.30am - Water Polo - Women New Zealand vs Australia
9am - Water Polo - Women Canada vs GBR
10.30am - Water Polo - Women Singapore vs Hungary
11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Technical Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Women Italy vs South Africa
2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Netherlands vs Kazakhstan
3.30pm - Diving - Women 10m Platform Synchro Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Women Spain vs Greece
5pm - Artistic Swimming - Women Solo Free Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Brazil vs USA
Wed, Feb 7
6am - Water Polo - Men France vs China
7am - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Semi-Finals
7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Women 5km
7.30am - Water Polo - Men Greece vs Brazil
9am - Water Polo - Men USA vs Japan
10am - Open Water Swimming - Men 5km Finals
10am - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Synchro Finals
10.30am - Water Polo - Men Australia vs South Africa
1pm - Water Polo - Men Kazakhstan vs Romania
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Serbia vs Montenegro
3.30pm - Diving - Men 3m Springboard Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Men Spain vs Croatia
5pm - Artistic Swimming - Men Solo Free Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Hungary vs Italy
Thu, Feb 8
6am - Water Polo - Women Singapore vs New Zealand
7.30am - Open Water Swimming - Mixed 4 x 1,500m Relay Finals
7.30am - Water Polo - Women South Africa vs GBR
9am - Water Polo - Women Italy vs Canada
10.30am - Water Polo - Women Hungary vs Australia
11am - Artistic Swimming - Women Duet Free Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Women Brazil vs Netherlands
3.30pm - Water Polo - Women USA vs Kazakhstan
3.30pm - Diving - Men 10m Platform Synchro Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Women Spain vs France
5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Greece vs China
Fri, Feb 9
6am - Water Polo - Men Montenegro vs Japan
7am - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Semi-Finals
7.30am - Water Polo - Men Kazakhstan vs Hungary
9am - Water Polo - Men Romania vs Italy
10.30am - Water Polo - Men Australia vs Spain
11am - Artistic Swimming - Team Free Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Men South Africa vs Croatia
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Serbia vs USA
3.30pm - Diving - Women 3m Springboard Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Men Greece vs France
5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Brazil vs China
Sat, Feb 10
6am - Water Polo - Women
6.30am - Artistic Swimming - Mixed Duet Free Finals
7am - Diving - Men 10m Platform Semi-Finals
7.30am - Water Polo - Women
9am - Water Polo - Women
10.30am - Diving - Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Women
2.30pm - Water Polo - Women
3.30pm - Diving - Men 10m Platform Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Women
Sun, Feb 11
6am - Water Polo - Men
6.30am - Swimming - Women 400m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 400m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
7.30am - Water Polo - Men
9am - Water Polo - Men
1pm - Water Polo - Men
2pm - Water Polo - Men
4pm - Swimming - Women 400m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 400m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Men
Mon Feb 12
6am - Water Polo - Women Classification
6.30am - Swimming - Women 1500m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Heats
7.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification
9am - Water Polo - Women Classification
10.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification
1pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals
2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Medley Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Women Quarter-Finals
Tue, Feb 13
6am - Water Polo - Men Classification
6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 800m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Heats
7.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification
9am - Water Polo - Men Classification
10.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification
1pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 1500m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals
5.30pm - Water Polo - Men Quarter-Finals
Wed, Feb 14
6am - Water Polo - Women Classification
6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
7.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification
8am - High Diving - Women 20m Finals
9am - Water Polo - Women Classification
11.30am - Water Polo - Women Classification
1pm - Water Polo - Women Semi-Finals
2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 800m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Finals
Thu, Feb 15
6am - Water Polo - Men Classification
6.30am - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Heats
7.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification
8am - High Diving - Men 27m Finals
9am - Water Polo - Men Classification
11.30am - Water Polo - Men Classification
1pm - Water Polo - Men Semi-Finals
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Medley Finals
Fri, Feb 16
6.30am - Swimming - Women 800m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats
7am - Water Polo - Women Classification
8.30am - Water Polo - Women Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Women Classification
2.30pm - Water Polo - Women Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 100m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 200m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Finals
Sat, Feb 17
6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 1500m Freestyle Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats
7am - Water Polo - Men Classification
8.30am - Water Polo - Men Finals
1pm - Water Polo - Men Classification
2.30pm - Water Polo - Men Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 800m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 200m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 100m Butterfly Finals
4pm - Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals
Sun, Feb 18
6.30am - Swimming - Women 400m Medley Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Women 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 400m Medley Heats
6.30am - Swimming - Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 50m Breaststroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 400m Medley Finals
4pm - Swimming - Women 4 x 100m Medley Relay Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 1500m Freestyle Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 50m Backstroke Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 400m Medley Finals
4pm - Swimming - Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay Finals
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.