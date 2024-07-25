How to watch the Opening Ceremony at Olympics 2024: free live streams

How-to
By
published

Opening ceremony broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

The moon pictured underneath the Olympic rings at night between the legs of the Eiffel Tower, site of the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
(Image credit: Getty Images / LOIC VENANCE)
Jump to:

Watch the Opening Ceremony at Olympics 2024 as the perfect appetizer to the festival of sports that lies ahead for the following fortnight. Below we have all the information on how to watch the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

After all the build-up, qualifying events and torch processions, the opening ceremony is the much-anticipated official start of the Olympic games and a chance for the host nation to show the world what it has in store.

This year, for the very first time, the ceremony will not take place in the main arena. Instead, France and the ceremony's creative director, Thomas Jolly, have decided to take the spectacle outside and, specifically, on to the River Seine. The athletes' parade will take place on boats, with competitors floating through the centre of France's iconic capital. The 300,000 spectators in person and millions watching around the world are likely to be in for a veritable French fancy of delights.

Here's where to watch the opening ceremony and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch opening ceremony at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Sates: Friday, July 26
  • Start time: 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE opening ceremony Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Olympic opening ceremony.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic opening ceremony for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Olympic 2024 opening ceremony live streams in the US

The opening ceremony live stream from Olympics 2024 is on NBC in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Olympic 2024 opening ceremony live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic opening ceremony broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic opening ceremony for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include opening ceremony free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the opening ceremony at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony in Paris takes place on Friday, July 26 from 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic opening ceremony on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.