How to watch State of the Union online: live stream Joe Biden's 2024 SOTU address from anywhere

How to watch State of the Union 2024

With the presidential election less than eight months away, more focus than ever will be on Joe Biden's State of the Union address this Thursday. With such paramount importance for the US and the rest of the world, 2024's SOTU is set to be broadcast across US and global news channels. Traveling overseas at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to safely watch the State of the Union from anywhere.

State of the Union 2024 preview

Joe Biden gets the chance this week to speak directly to the US's 330 million people in his annual State of the Union address. And it's never been more important for the current POTUS to get his message across, with Donald Trump seizing control of the polls and effectively sealing the Republican spot on Super Tuesday in this all-important election year.

Biden has come under fire on multiple fronts in recent times, with the country's immigration record and his response to the situation in Israel and Gaza in the spotlight. But the microscope will be more focussed on how the 81-year-old carries himself in an hour-long live broadcast, with doubts being perpetually cast over the octogenarian's fitness to lead one of the world's most powerful and influential nations.

Under the threat of the swell of support for former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, this year's State of the Union may end up being more a Democratic Party political broadcast than anything. It's Biden's big chance to explain to the voters why he is the name people should be ticking when the time comes in November.

Consider this the opening shots in a bitter election battle that's set to dominate American politics for the next year. Here's how to watch the 2024 State of the Union no matter where you are, with free options available the world over.

How to watch State of the Union 2024 in the US

How to watch State of the Union in the US

This year's State of the Union will be broadcast on several networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. That means if you have access to an antenna, you'll be able to watch on Thursday from 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The address will also be carried on cable channels such as Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.

If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch the State of the Union, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime.

To watch the State of the Union online, it will be streamed in full and for free on the White House YouTube channel.

Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and Sling TV when overseas.

How to watch State of the Union from anywhere

How to watch State of the Union online from abroad

If you're away from home when Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union and want to watch the coverage that your domestic news channels provide, you may be unable to watch like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch State of the Union from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch State of the Union online in the UK

The free-to-air BBC News channel is carrying a 2024 State of the Union live stream in the UK at 2 am on the morning of Friday, March 8. That means you can also watch online via the BBC iPlayer . It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should also have a valid UK TV licence to watch live and on catch up. iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can imagine, including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, Smart TVs, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Away from the UK? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch 2024 State of the Union in Canada

North of the border, there are plenty of options to watch the State of the Union, with CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, PBS and NewsMax including it in their listings.

It's set to start at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

State of the Union 2024 FAQs

What is State of the Union? The State of the Union is an annual address delivered by the sitting president of the United States – a tradition dating back more than 230 years. As well as discussing the general status of the country's domestic and foreign affairs, it is also the chance for the president to make political points and indicate their priorities for the coming year. The very first State of the Union was delivered by George Washington all the way back in 1790.

What will Joe Biden say in the 2024 State of the Union? With the 2024 presidential election on the near horizon and the primaries and caucuses ongoing, it is expected that Joe Biden will take the chance at this year's State of the Union to reinforce his candidacy for re-election and to denigrate his likely opponent: Donald Trump. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle East, abortion rights, immigration and the economy are also likely to be on the agenda. The 81-year-old Biden will also be eager to avoid any mistakes that will once again bring his age and fitness to govern into question.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

How long is the State of the Union? Generally speaking, State of the Union addresses last around one hour. Last year, Joe Biden's speech ran to one hour and 13 minutes. In recent years, Donald Trump's State of the Union addresses lasted on average one hour and 20 minutes, while George W. Bush's averaged just 52 minutes. Barack Obama was somewhere in between, at an average of one hour and two minutes.